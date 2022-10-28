

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $618 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $634M, or $0.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Colgate-Palmolive Co. reported adjusted earnings of $620M or $0.74 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $4.46 billion from $4.41 billion last year.



Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



