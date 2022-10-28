Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2022) - Corporate lending expert Noble Funding announces the launch of its new BankLite Loan program with fixed-rate business loans. The Program is a long-term business loan provided with a fixed interest rate. The intention behind the BankLite loan program is to provide businesses with the required capital without being affected by the current rising interest rates in the country. Noble Funding believes that the availability of long-term loans with fixed interest rates will provide business owners with the confidence to continue investing in their companies by borrowing expansion capital amidst the rising interest rate environment.

While rising interest rates continue to affect investments across the country adversely, Noble Funding seeks to make the lending terms easy and convenient for companies. It provides long-term loans with comparatively lower monthly payments through its BankLite program. It offers cash flow-based lending that requires no upfront or application fees. It is available with an annual interest rate starting at 8.99% and nationwide lending up to $500,000. It requires no collateral and has no prepayment penalties. The terms of the loan span 4 or 5 years. Loans under this program can be available within 1-2 weeks, and according to the firm, this is the perfect loan product to refinance merchant cash advances (MCA's) into a longer term, and lower monthly payment.

"Our goal is to provide businesses across the country access to convenient loan options during this rising inflationary period. We are a creative solutions-based firm with 100% of our focus committed to meeting the capital requirements of our clients. Our combined decades of experience and relationships allow us to secure the most working capital for our clients at the lowest interest rates. We have lending solutions for every industry and credit profile," says Matthew Cohen, Business lending expert and Founder of Noble Funding.

Noble Funding is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, and was founded by Matthew Cohen in 2005. The company enjoys an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Noble Funding has successfully funded over $900,000,000 in business loans and business lines of credit for our clients across the United States and Canada.

