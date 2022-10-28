Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2022) - ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") would like to share an internal report indicating the Company's Covid PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) testing has experienced a significant spike in positivity rates in their testing results in the film and production industry.

According to our PCR testing data, the positivity rate is significantly higher today at the same time last year. Below you will find our year-over-year findings:





Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7406/142193_Figure1.jpg

2021 Positivity Rate 2022 Positivity Rate % of Positivity Rate Increase February 0.023% February 1.309% 5,591.3% March 0.037% March 0.0832% 124.8649% April 0.084% April 1.166% 1,288.095% May 0.039% May 0.979% 2,410.256 June 0.016% June 0.875% 5,368.75 July 0% July 1.49% Increased in 2022 August 0.138% August 0.911% 560.145% September 0.121% September 0.899% 642.975% October 0.058% October 0.603% 939.655%

The current COVID-19 crisis remains a burden with an even more considerable risk to Canadians with new submerged COVID-19 variants. Variants of concern include mutations that seem to make the virus more infectious, allowing it to spread more quickly. Variants may also affect the severity of the disease, making it more lethal. There's evidence that some variants may impact on certain drugs and vaccines to protect against the virus. However, more research is needed to confirm these findings. The variants don't currently affect the performance of COVID-19-authorized tests, including rapid antigen tests. (Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/2019-novel-coronavirus-infection.html)

The severity of Covid continues to be problematic. Many cities in Canada are facing unprecedented outcomes from the virus. Alberta has surpassed a grim milestone reporting more than 5,000 deaths related to COVID-19. Recent Provincial data shows 5,011 deaths related to the illness, an increase of 28 from last week's update. Alberta has reported the third most COVID deaths across Canada, behind Quebec, with 16,998 COVID-19 deaths, and Ontario, with 14,690 COVID-19 deaths. (Source: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/alberta-surpasses-5-000-total-covid-19-deaths-1.6630762)

"With the number of people testing positive in our testing data compared to last year and the current spike in Covid cases due to new variants, the Company foresees Covid to be a remaining issue for Canadians. We are happy to help our clients to have a safe work environment," said Andrew Ryu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company.

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro is a medical technology company that provides turnkey screening solutions with its proprietary medical alerting software. ScreenPro's unique access to multiple manufacturers of high-quality test kits and its strategic partnership with labs in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec allows ScreenPro to be a full-service nationwide provider of COVID testing and breast cancer screening solutions across Canada. In addition, ScreenPro's subsidiary, Concierge Medical, is a group of board-certified physicians who provide private, discreet, and personalized healthcare to Canadians. ScreenPro prides itself in having its medical doctors and nursing professionals with on-the-ground support staff and transportation, with access to high-quality PPEs to ensure that clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs.

For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.screenprosecurity.com

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

Investor Relations & Communications

Priya Monique Atwal, Director of Communications

Tel: (416) 901-5611 x 204

Email: priya@screenprosecurity.com

Andrew Ryu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Tel: 416-901-5611 x 201

Email: aryu@datametrex.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information, including statements relating to the future development of ScreenPro's business. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The actual results of ScreenPro could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which ScreenPro operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to ScreenPro's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of ScreenPro. Management of ScreenPro believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents ScreenPro's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. ScreenPro disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142193