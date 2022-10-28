West Jordan, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2022) - Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: FLXT) is pleased to announce deliveries under an additional purchase order for an Impact Detection System. As previously announced Flexpoint has entered into an agreement with a leading US based manufacturer/OEM to provide an impact detection system for their autonomous vehicles in the United States. An autonomous vehicle is a driverless vehicle that is capable of sensing its environment and moving safely with little or no human input.

By strategically placing Flexpoint's patented impact detection sensor in key impact areas of the vehicle, we are able to play a vital role in the advancement of autonomous vehicles in the marketplace. Once production begins, purchase orders will begin escalating over the next several years.

Clark Mower, President of Flexpoint stated, "We are excited to see additional orders for impact detection systems so quickly after the previously announced deliveries and expect to receive additional orders in the near future. We continue to work in close coordination with the team from the autonomous vehicle company. This represents an important step in moving forward with this manufacturer. We expect orders to ramp up significantly throughout 2023. The expansion of this application could increase annual revenues exponentially."

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (FLXT) is an innovative technology firm specializing in developing products that feature the Company's patented Bend Sensor® and related technology. The Bend Sensor® is a groundbreaking sensing solution that is revolutionizing applications in the automotive, safety, medical and industrial industries. The Bend Sensor® single-layer, thin film construction cuts costs and mechanical bulk while introducing a range of functions and stylistic design possibilities that have never before been available in sensing technology. Flexpoint's technology and expertise have been recognized by the world's elite business and academic innovators for over 17 years. The company is setting a new standard for sensing solutions in the "smart" age of technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" and involve both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such uncertainties include, among others, certain risks associated with the operation of the company described above. The Company's actual results could differ materially from expected results.

Contact Information:

