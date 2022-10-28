SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. Reports 2022 Third Quarter and Year-to-date Results

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2022 / SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. ("SCI") (OTCQB:SCIA), today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. SCI is a global supplier and manufacturer of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications who works closely with end users and OEMs to develop innovative, customized solutions.

Jeremy Young, President, and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Total revenue of $17.6 million for the first nine months of this year exceeded the 2021 full-year amount. Our financial results for the 2022 year-to-date and third quarter periods reflect solid progress, especially considering the one-time Employee Retention Tax credits and first quarter gain on extinguishment of debt recognized in 2021. We are proactively managing our business in a challenging environment while pursuing exciting growth initiatives."

Mr. Young continued, "During the 2022 third quarter we installed a new vacuum hot press. This new equipment increases our manufacturing capacity and has already enabled us to develop new products. These achievements enhance our R&D and marketing initiatives which involve active collaboration with our customers to create innovative, value-added solutions."

Total Revenue

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, total revenue increased 73% to a record $17,648,275 compared to $10,205,528 for the same period last year. Total revenue for the 2022 third quarter increased 12% to $5,816,838 from $5,211,169 a year ago. Higher pricing, primarily attributable to increased raw material costs, higher volume and product mix contributed to the increases in 2022 for both the year-to-date and third quarter periods.

Order backlog was approximately $4.2 million on September 30, 2022, compared to $3.6 million on the same date a year ago. Orders remain solid while customers continue to prefer intra-quarter shipments.

ERC Tax Credit

The Company recorded an Employee Retention Credit (ERC) during each of the first three quarters last year. In the 2021 year-to-date period, recognition of the ERC totaled $560,921 which resulted in lower cost of revenue of $323,038 and lower operating expenses of $237,883. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company recognized an ERC of $153,713, which reduced cost of revenue by $84,763 and operating expenses by $68,950.

Gross profit

Gross profit increased 33% to $3,543,352 for the first nine months of 2022 from $2,667,958 for the same period last year due to record year-to-date revenue. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, gross profit was $1,171,583 compared to $1,302,368 last year. Higher volume and product mix for the 2022 third quarter was offset by increased raw material costs and the 2021 third quarter benefited from the ERC.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses (general and administrative, research and development, and marketing and sales) were $1,727,901 for the 2022 year-to-date period compared to $1,187,353 for the same period last year. The 2022 third quarter operating expenses were $561,868 versus $425,341 a year ago. Excluding the ERC recognized in 2021, operating expenses for the first nine months and third quarter of 2021 were $1,425,236 and $494,291, respectively. Operating expense increases for both periods in 2022 compared to 2021 were primarily attributable to additional staff, higher compensation, professional expenses, increased travel expenses related to in-person customer visits and participation in trade shows.

EBITDA*

EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of $2,112,174 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was flat compared to the same period last year. The Company's 2022 third quarter EBITDA was $708,717 versus $968,063 the prior year. Lower gross profit and higher operating expenses resulted in lower net income which impacted the 2022 third quarter versus 2021 comparison.

Income Applicable to Common Stock

For the 2022 year-to-date period, income applicable to common stock was $1,491,977 versus $1,424,701 the prior year, an increase of approximately 5%. This was due to higher revenue and gross profit notwithstanding a $325,300 gain on extinguishment of debt and $560,921 attributable to the ERC which benefited the prior year results. Earnings per common share were $0.33 compared to $0.32 for the same period in 2021. For the 2022 third quarter, income applicable to common stock was $442,703, or $0.10 per share, versus $662,644, or $0.15 per share in the prior year. Increased revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was offset by lower gross profit due to higher raw material costs and higher operating expenses compared to a year ago.

Net Cash and Total Debt Outstanding

Cash on hand on September 30, 2022, was a record $5,614,257 compared to $4,140,942 on December 31, 2021, and $3,953,385 on the same date a year ago. The 36% increase since 2021 year-end was primarily due to $2,051,679 from net cash provided by operating activities for the first nine months of 2022. During the 2022 third quarter, the Company paid $245,000 in cash for the remaining amount due plus installation costs for its new vacuum hot press.

Total debt outstanding was $171,087 on September 30, 2022, versus $243,218 on December 31, 2021, a decrease of approximately 30%. During the first nine months and third quarter of 2022 the Company made principal payments of $72,131 and $24,305, respectively, for finance lease obligations.

SCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

ASSETS September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (UNAUDITED) Current Assets Cash $ 5,614,257 $ 4,140,942 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts 688,382 531,577 Inventories 1,452,588 1,073,218 Prepaid expenses 91,792 678,357 Total current assets 7,847,019 6,424,094 Property and Equipment, at cost 9,444,349 8,966,488 Less accumulated depreciation (7,087,742) (6,809,850) Property and Equipment, net 2,356,607 2,156,638 Right of use asset, net 207,958 274,298 Deferred tax asset 375,820 663,820 Other assets 86,242 89,552 Total other assets 670,020 1,027,670 TOTAL ASSETS $ 10,873,646 $ 9,608,402 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Short term debt $ 99,909 $ 96,702 Operating lease, current 103,653 97,292 Accounts payable 506,748 250,383 Customer deposits 1,282,178 1,724,556 Accrued expenses 410,979 348,026 Total current liabilities 2,403,467 2,516,959 Long term debt 71,178 146,516 Operating lease, long term 127,078 205,623 Total liabilities 2,601,723 2,869,098 Total Shareholders' Equity 8,271,923 6,739,304 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 10,873,646 $ 9,608,402

SCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021

(UNAUDITED)











THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPT. 30, NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPT. 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021









Revenue $ 5,816,838 $ 5,211,169 $ 17,648,275 $ 10,205,528

Cost of revenue 4,645,255 3,908,801 14,104,923 7,537,570

Gross profit 1,171,583 1,302,368 3,543,352 2,667,958

General and administrative expense 374,193 306,997 1,170,782 878,586

Research and development expense 93,081 56,612 272,197 149,208

Marketing and sales expense 94,594 61,732 284,922 159,559

Income from operations 609,715 877,027 1,815,451 1,480,605

Gain on extinguishment of debt - - - (325,300 )

Interest (income) expense (363 ) 8,156 11,899 24,808

Income before provision for income taxes 610,078 868,871 1,803,552 1,781,097

Provision for income tax expense 167,375 200,189 311,575 338,282

Net income 442,703 668,682 1,491,977 1,442,815

Dividends on preferred stock - 6,038 - 18,114

INCOME APPLICABLE TO COMMON STOCK $ 442,703 $ 662,644 $ 1,491,977 $ 1,424,701

Earnings per share - basic and diluted

Income per common share Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.15 $ 0.33 $ 0.32 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.15 $ 0.33 $ 0.32

Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 4,516,518 4,500,256 4,513,785 4,492,736 Diluted 4,544,651 4,531,523 4,541,590 4,521,746



SCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021

2022 2021 CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN): Operating activities $ 2,051,679 $ 1,780,698 Investing activities (506,233 ) (596,997 ) Financing activities (72,131 ) (147,867 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH 1,473,315 1,035,834 CASH - Beginning of period 4,140,942 2,917,551 CASH - End of period $ 5,614,257 $ 3,953,385

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021 Three months ended Sept. 30, Nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 442,703 $ 668,682 $ 1,491,977 $ 1,442,815 Interest (4,000 ) 2,984 (169 ) 8,114 Income taxes 167,375 200,189 311,575 338,282 Depreciation and amortization 102,639 96,208 308,791 329,104 EBITDA 708,717 968,063 2,112,174 2,118,315 Stock based compensation 8,671 8,670 40,642 39,232 Adjusted EBITDA $ 717,388 $ 976,733 $ 2,152,816 $ 2,157,547

