DJ AMUNDI INDEX GLOBAL AGG 500M: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX GLOBAL AGG 500M (AGHG) AMUNDI INDEX GLOBAL AGG 500M: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Oct-2022 / 14:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX GLOBAL AGG 500M

DEALING DATE: 27/10/2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBX: 4342.26

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18000.0

CODE: AGHG

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2355200523 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AGHG Sequence No.: 197612 EQS News ID: 1474853 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 28, 2022 08:15 ET (12:15 GMT)