CORAL GABLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Professional Holding Corp. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:PFHD), the parent company of Professional Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $8.5 million, or $0.63 per share, for the third quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $7.0 million, or $0.52 per share, for the second quarter of 2022, and net income of $6.3 million, or $0.48 per share, for the third quarter of 2021.

"Our team continues to deliver high quality results establishing a solid foundation as we prepare for our next phase," said Abel Iglesias, Chief Executive Officer.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Net income increased by $1.5 million, or 21.1%, to $8.5 million compared to $7.0 million in the second quarter, due to an increase in net interest income of $2.9 million and a decrease in provision expense of $0.9 million, partially offset by a decrease in noninterest income of $0.6 million, an increase in noninterest expense of $1.2 million, and an increase in income tax provision of $0.5 million.

Net interest income increased $2.9 million, or 13.2%, to $24.8 million compared to $21.9 million in the second quarter, due to the Federal Reserve's target Federal Funds Rate increases during the third quarter and new loan production in a higher rate environment on the Company's asset sensitive balance sheet. The Company's yield on average interest earning assets increased 91 basis points while cost of funds increased 14 basis points compared to the prior quarter.

Provision for loan losses expense decreased $0.9 million, or 40.0%, to $1.3 million compared to $2.2 million in the second quarter, primarily due to slower net loan growth during the third quarter. There were no net charge-offs during the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $0.7 million of charge-offs in the second quarter.

Noninterest income decreased $0.6 million, or 31.3% to $1.2 million compared to $1.8 million in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to $0.5 million of insurance proceeds recorded in the second quarter on a previously recognized contingency.

Noninterest expense increased by $1.2 million, or 9.9%, to $13.9 million compared to $12.6 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to expenses of $1.0 million in connection with the pending merger with Seacoast, higher salaries and employee benefits of $0.5 million, of which $0.2 million was attributable to lower capitalized costs related to the development of internal-use software, and higher marketing expenses of $0.4 million due to a charitable contribution to the AAA scholarship foundation. These increases were partially offset by $0.2 million in lower Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") expense and a decrease in other noninterest expense. Other noninterest expense decreased by $0.3 million, or 14.9%, compared to the second quarter due to a $0.4 million decrease related to the loss contingency reclassification recorded in the prior quarter, partially offset by an increase in the provision for unfunded commitments of $0.1 million.

Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Net income increased by $0.5 million, or 2.8%, to $17.9 million compared to $17.4 million in the prior year period, due to an increase in net interest income of $11.6 million, partially offset by an increase in provision expense of $1.6 million, a decrease in noninterest income of $0.6 million, an increase in noninterest expense of $8.6 million, and an increase in income tax provision of $0.3 million.

Net interest income increased by $11.6 million, or 21.3%, to $65.8 million compared to $54.2 million in the prior year period, primarily due to the impact of the Federal Reserve's target Federal Funds Rate increases in 2022 on the Company's asset sensitive balance sheet, in addition to an increase in average loans from $1.7 billion in 2021 to $1.9 billion in 2022. Interest income also benefited from increased average balances and higher yields in the investment portfolio.

Provision for loan losses increased by $1.6 million, or 55.0%, to $4.4 million compared to $2.9 million in the prior year period primarily due to loan growth. The ratio of annualized charge-offs to average loans was 0.05% during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 0.61% in the prior year period.

Noninterest income decreased by $0.6 million, or 12.7% to $4.3 million compared to the prior year period. The decrease primarily reflected lower service charges of $0.6 million on deposit accounts compared to prior year due to service charges of approximately $0.7 million, associated with acting as a correspondent bank for a Payroll Protection Program lender, and lower swap fee income of $0.7 million. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $0.8 million in other noninterest income, comprised of $0.5 million of expected insurance proceeds on a previously recognized contingency and a $0.2 million loss on fixed asset disposals recorded in 2021.

Noninterest expense increased by $8.6 million, or 25.0%, to $43.0 million compared to $34.4 million in the prior year period primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits of $5.5 million and higher other noninterest expense of $2.0 million. The increase in salaries and benefits was driven by the $2.9 million expense related to the departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer, and higher employee compensation costs from higher headcount and bonus and sales incentives. The increase in other noninterest expense was primarily comprised of a $0.7 million loss related to a previously recognized contingency from the first quarter, a $0.3 million increase related to our Community Reinvestment Act ("CRA") mutual fund investment valuation, and a $0.5 million increase in the provision for unfunded commitments.

Financial Condition

At September 30, 2022:

Total assets decreased by $0.2 billion, or 27.8%, annualized to $2.5 billion, compared to June 30, 2022, primarily as a result of decreases in cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by an increase in loans.

Total loans increased by $17.7 million, or 3.5%, annualized, compared to June 30, 2022. We experienced loan originations of approximately $193.5 million, of which $67.2 million funded, partially offset by paydowns and prepayments. The Professional Bank PPP loan balance decreased $5.6 million, or 68.0%, to $2.6 million from June 30, 2022.

Total deposits decreased by $0.2 billion, or 32.2% annualized, compared to June 30, 2022, primarily due to a decreases in all of our deposit categories. Cost of deposits increased 15 basis points to 0.39% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, from 0.24% for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

As of September 30, 2022, nonperforming assets increased $0.3 million to $1.8 million compared to $1.5 million at June 30, 2022, due to the addition of a nonaccrual loan in our commercial real estate portfolio during the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Capital and Liquidity

The Company continues to remain well capitalized per regulatory requirements. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.2% and a leverage capital ratio of 9.2%. The Company maintains a strong liquidity position. At September 30, 2022, in addition to its balance sheet liquidity, the Company had the ability to generate approximately $459.3 million in liquidity through available resources. Additionally, the Company retained $9.2 million in cash at the holding company.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Analysis

Net interest income was $24.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The following table shows the average outstanding balance of each principal category of the Company's assets, liabilities, and shareholders' equity, together with the average yields on assets and the average costs of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the respective periods. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company's cost of funds was 0.42%.

(Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense(4) Average

Yield/Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense(4) Average

Yield/Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense(4) Average

Yield/Rate Assets Interest earning assets Interest-earning deposits $ 137,355 $ 747 2.16 % $ 474,835 $ 963 0.81 % $ 561,082 $ 212 0.15 % Federal funds sold 21,895 124 2.25 % 31,584 66 0.84 % 36,264 10 0.11 % Federal Reserve Bank stock, FHLB stock and other corporate stock 7,384 108 5.80 % 7,318 105 5.76 % 7,521 96 5.06 % Investment securities - taxable 168,662 736 1.73 % 177,082 704 1.59 % 105,498 186 0.70 % Investment securities - tax exempt 27,572 228 3.28 % 28,422 232 3.27 % 19,402 177 3.62 % Loans(1) 1,979,132 25,222 5.06 % 1,853,077 21,600 4.68 % 1,702,137 20,209 4.71 % Total interest earning assets 2,342,000 27,165 4.60 % 2,572,318 23,670 3.69 % 2,431,904 20,890 3.41 % Loans held for sale 31 639 1,478 Noninterest earning assets 156,584 152,134 125,751 Total assets $ 2,498,615 $ 2,725,091 $ 2,559,133 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits 1,453,653 2,170 0.59 % 1,663,120 1,491 0.36 % 1,463,138 1,476 0.40 % Borrowed funds 24,447 198 3.21 % 25,735 270 4.21 % 45,046 310 2.73 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,478,100 2,368 0.64 % 1,688,855 1,761 0.42 % 1,508,184 1,786 0.47 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 758,135 784,252 810,042 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 24,492 21,098 16,746 Stockholders' equity 237,888 230,886 224,161 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,498,615 $ 2,725,091 $ 2,559,133 Net interest income $ 24,797 $ 21,909 $ 19,104 Net interest spread(2) 3.96 % 3.27 % 2.94 % Net interest margin(3) 4.20 % 3.42 % 3.12 %

_________________________________________

(1) Includes nonaccrual loans. (2) Net interest spread is the difference between interest earned on interest earning assets and interest paid on interest bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period. (4) Interest income on loans includes loan fees of $0.9 million, $1.4 million and $2.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Net interest income was $65.8 million and the Company's cost of funds was 0.34% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense(4) Average

Yield/Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense(4) Average

Yield/Rate Assets Interest earning assets Interest earning deposits $ 394,614 $ 1,985 0.67 % $ 441,679 $ 436 0.13 % Federal funds sold 27,215 209 1.03 % 49,982 50 0.13 % Federal Reserve Bank stock, FHLB stock and other corporate stock 7,433 310 5.58 % 7,624 290 5.09 % Investment securities - taxable 177,604 2,078 1.56 % 81,941 526 0.86 % Investment securities - tax-exempt 27,305 673 3.30 % 20,396 569 3.73 % Loans (1) 1,869,450 66,602 4.76 % 1,688,499 57,753 4.57 % Total interest earning assets 2,503,621 71,857 3.84 % 2,290,121 59,624 3.48 % Loans held for sale 452 1,824 Noninterest earning assets 148,404 122,306 Total assets $ 2,652,477 $ 2,414,251 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits 1,595,585 5,247 0.44 % 1,350,795 4,223 0.42 % Borrowed funds 33,463 857 3.42 % 82,229 1,216 1.98 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,629,048 6,104 0.50 % 1,433,024 5,439 0.51 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 769,026 742,530 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 20,781 17,769 Shareholders' equity 233,622 220,928 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,652,477 $ 2,414,251 Net interest income $ 65,753 $ 54,185 Net interest spread (2) 3.34 % 2.97 % Net interest margin (3) 3.51 % 3.16 %

__________________________________

(1) Includes nonaccrual loans. (2) Net interest spread is the difference between interest earned on interest earning assets and interest paid on interest bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period. (4) Interest income on loans includes loan fees of $3.9 million and $6.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and 2021, respectively.

Provision for Loan Losses

Provision for loan losses decreased by $0.9 million, or 40.0%, in the third quarter to $1.3 million compared to $2.2 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to slower net loan growth during the quarter. There were no net charge-offs during the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $0.7 million of charge-offs in the second quarter. Also, there was an addition of two impaired loans that required a specific reserve this quarter.

Investment Securities

The Company's investment portfolio decreased $14.6 million, or 7.4%, to $183.8 million compared to the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to $7.2 million in investment calls, redemptions and paydowns coupled with an increase in unrealized losses of $7.2 million during the third quarter. To supplement interest income earned on the Company's loan portfolio, the Company invests in high quality mortgage-backed securities, government agency bonds, corporate bonds, community development district bonds, and equity securities (including mutual funds). Equity securities include $0.9 million of investments, made through our subsidiary Pro Opp Fund LLC, in businesses directly and indirectly related to the Company's core business as permitted under the U.S. Bank Holding Company Act. Pro Opp Fund LLC has an additional $0.8 million of unfunded investments outstanding.

Loan Portfolio

The Company's primary source of income is derived from interest earned on loans. The Company's loan portfolio consists of loans secured by real estate, as well as commercial business loans, construction and development loans, and other consumer loans. The Company's loan clients primarily consist of small-to medium-sized businesses, the owners and operators of those businesses, and other professionals, entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. The Company's owner-occupied and investment commercial real estate loans, residential construction loans, and commercial business loans provide higher risk-adjusted returns, shorter maturities, and more sensitivity to interest rate fluctuations and are complemented by the relatively lower risk residential real estate loans to individuals. The Company's lending activities are principally directed to the Miami-Dade MSA. The following table summarizes and provides additional information about certain segments of the Company's loan portfolio as of September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021:

(Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Loans held for investment: Commercial real estate $ 997,478 49.8 % $ 1,034,487 52.1 % $ 902,654 50.8 % Residential real estate 452,521 22.6 % 422,239 21.2 % 377,511 21.2 % Commercial (non-PPP) (1) 397,725 19.8 % 387,317 19.5 % 325,415 18.3 % Commercial (PPP) 2,618 0.1 % 8,176 0.4 % 58,615 3.3 % Construction and land development 128,570 6.4 % 114,938 5.8 % 91,520 5.1 % Consumer and other 25,983 1.3 % 20,076 1.0 % 21,449 1.2 % Total loans held for investment, gross 2,004,895 100.0 % 1,987,233 100.0 % 1,777,164 100.0 % Allowance for loan losses (16,485 ) (15,142 ) (12,704 ) Loans held for investment, net $ 1,988,410 $ 1,972,091 $ 1,764,460 Loans held for sale: Loans held for sale $ — — % $ — — % $ 165 100.0 % Total loans held for sale $ — $ — $ 165

_________________________________________

(1) Includes search fund lending of $99.2 million, $102.1 million, and $84.0 million for September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Nonperforming Assets

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had nonperforming assets of $1.8 million, or 0.07% of total assets, compared to nonperforming assets of $1.5 million, or 0.06% of total assets, at June 30, 2022. The increase was due to the addition of a nonaccrual loan in our commercial real estate portfolio during the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Allowance for Loan and Lease Loss ("ALLL")

The Company's allowance for loan losses increased $1.3 million, or 8.9%, to $16.5 million at September 30, 2022, compared to June 30, 2022, due to loan production and the increase of specific reserves allocated to two impaired loans. The Company's allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans held for investment was 0.82% at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.76% at June 30, 2022. There were minimal changes to qualitative loss factors and historical loss factors for the current period with the principal driver for the increased allowance being loan growth.

PROFESSIONAL HOLDING CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 43,863 41,202 $ 38,469 Interest earning deposits 113,641 299,834 545,521 Federal funds sold 15,762 27,043 13,477 Cash and cash equivalents 173,266 368,079 597,467 Securities available for sale, at fair value - taxable 150,517 164,354 175,536 Securities available for sale, at fair value - tax exempt 26,863 27,453 18,765 Securities held to maturity (fair value September 30, 2022 - $178, June 30, 2022 - $197, December 31, 2021 - $242) 194 204 236 Equity securities 6,182 6,359 6,638 Loans, net of allowance of $16,485, $15,142, and $12,704 as of September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively 1,988,410 1,972,091 1,764,460 Loans held for sale — — 165 Premises and equipment, net 7,867 8,570 9,020 Bank owned life insurance 54,534 54,134 38,485 Goodwill and intangibles 25,579 25,639 25,766 Other assets 41,465 34,631 27,573 Total assets $ 2,474,877 $ 2,661,514 $ 2,664,111 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Demand - noninterest bearing $ 758,042 $ 777,501 $ 674,003 Demand - interest bearing 308,167 $ 339,942 310,362 Money market and savings 976,766 $ 1,055,813 1,121,330 Time deposits 145,316 $ 208,479 265,693 Total deposits 2,188,291 2,381,735 2,371,388 Federal Home Loan Bank advances — — 35,000 Official Checks 5,350 5,815 4,125 Other borrowings — — 10,000 Subordinated debt 24,467 24,436 — Accrued interest and other liabilities 18,905 15,930 12,074 Total liabilities 2,237,013 2,427,916 2,432,587 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued — — — Class A Voting Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares. Issued 14,769,354 and outstanding 13,811,084 shares as of September 30, 2022, issued 14,699,975 and outstanding 13,742,381 shares at June 30, 2022, issued 14,393,750 and outstanding 13,446,400 shares at December 31, 2021 148 147 144 Class B Non-Voting Common stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding on September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021 — — — Treasury stock, at cost (16,214 ) (16,201 ) (16,003 ) Additional paid in capital 216,703 215,541 212,012 Retained earnings 54,006 45,533 36,120 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,779 ) (11,422 ) (749 ) Total stockholders' equity 237,864 233,598 231,524 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,474,877 $ 2,661,514 $ 2,664,111

PROFESSIONAL HOLDING CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 25,222 $ 21,600 $ 20,209 $ 66,602 $ 57,753 Investment securities - taxable 736 704 186 2,078 526 Investment securities - tax-exempt 228 232 177 673 569 Dividend income on restricted stock 108 105 96 310 290 Other 871 1,029 222 2,194 486 Total interest income 27,165 23,670 20,890 71,857 59,624 Interest expense Deposits 2,170 1,491 1,476 5,247 4,223 Federal Home Loan Bank advances — 3 182 137 568 Subordinated debt 198 266 128 696 335 Other borrowings — 1 — 24 313 Total interest expense 2,368 1,761 1,786 6,104 5,439 Net interest income 24,797 21,909 19,104 65,753 54,185 Provision for loan losses 1,343 2,240 1,060 4,434 2,860 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 23,454 19,669 18,044 61,319 51,325 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 542 577 643 1,636 2,237 Income from bank owned life insurance 400 376 281 1,049 844 SBA origination fees 90 48 21 138 166 Swap fee income — — 208 112 781 Loans held for sale income 6 45 161 122 462 Gain on sale and call of securities — 13 1 13 23 Other 185 722 161 1,207 384 Total noninterest income 1,223 1,781 1,476 4,277 4,897 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 8,003 7,473 7,350 26,696 21,233 Occupancy and equipment 1,001 1,010 935 3,013 2,942 Data processing 257 304 303 875 869 Marketing 565 125 420 886 738 Professional fees 830 886 689 2,635 2,087 Acquisition expenses 957 — — 957 684 Regulatory assessments 254 473 481 1,276 1,248 Other 1,986 2,333 1,446 6,614 4,565 Total noninterest expense 13,853 12,604 11,624 42,952 34,366 Income before income taxes 10,824 8,846 7,896 22,644 21,856 Income tax provision 2,351 1,852 1,608 4,758 4,452 Net income $ 8,473 $ 6,994 $ 6,288 $ 17,886 $ 17,404 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.63 $ 0.52 $ 0.48 $ 1.33 $ 1.30 Diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.50 $ 0.45 $ 1.27 $ 1.25 Other comprehensive income: Unrealized holding loss on securities available for sale $ (7,176 ) $ (5,841 ) $ (288 ) $ (21,484 ) $ (1,081 ) Tax effect 1,819 1,481 71 5,454 265 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax (5,357 ) (4,360 ) (217 ) (16,030 ) (816 ) Comprehensive income $ 3,116 $ 2,634 $ 6,071 $ 1,856 $ 16,588

PROFESSIONAL HOLDING CORP.

EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data)

Basic earnings per common share is computed by dividing net income available to common shareholders by the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding during the year. Diluted earnings per common share is computed by dividing net income available to common shareholders by the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding plus the effect of employee stock awards during the year.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Basic earnings per share: Net income $ 8,473 $ 6,994 $ 6,288 $ 17,886 $ 17,404 Total weighted average common stock outstanding 13,498,007 13,446,335 13,196,025 13,430,536 13,344,470 Net income per share $ 0.63 $ 0.52 $ 0.48 $ 1.33 $ 1.30 Diluted earnings per share: Net income $ 8,473 $ 6,994 $ 6,288 $ 17,886 $ 17,404 Total weighted average common stock outstanding 13,498,007 13,446,335 13,196,025 13,430,536 13,344,470 Add: dilutive effect of employee restricted stock and options 742,008 628,550 659,402 661,214 568,613 Total weighted average diluted stock outstanding 14,240,015 14,074,885 13,855,427 14,091,750 13,913,083 Net income per share $ 0.60 $ 0.50 $ 0.45 $ 1.27 $ 1.25 Anti-dilutive restricted stock and options 16,874 29,250 7,357 49,167 278,007

Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), which we refer to as "non-GAAP financial measures." The table below provides a reconciliation between these non-GAAP measures and net income and net income per share, which are the most comparable GAAP measures.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance and believes these measures are useful supplemental information that can enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance without considering taxes or provisions for loan losses and can be useful when comparing performance with other financial institutions. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 24,797 $ 21,909 $ 19,104 $ 65,753 $ 54,185 Total noninterest income 1,223 1,781 1,476 4,277 4,897 Total noninterest expense 13,853 12,604 11,624 42,952 34,366 Pre-tax pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 12,167 $ 11,086 $ 8,956 $ 27,078 $ 24,716 Total adjustments to noninterest expense (1) (957 ) — — (3,872 ) (684 ) Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 13,124 $ 11,086 $ 8,956 $ 30,950 $ 25,400 Return on average assets (GAAP) 1.35 % 1.03 % 0.97 % 0.90 % 0.96 % Annualized pre-tax pre-provision ROAA (non-GAAP) 1.93 % 1.63 % 1.39 % 1.36 % 1.37 % Adjusted annualized pre-tax pre-provision ROAA (non-GAAP) 2.08 % 1.63 % 1.39 % 1.56 % 1.41 %

(1) Adjustments to noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022, were related to acquisition expenses. Adjustments for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, were related to acquisition expenses and severance and accelerated vesting expense related to the departure of the former Chief Executive Officer. Adjustments to noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, were related to change in control payments to two former Marquis employees.

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Total loans held for investment, net (GAAP) $ 1,988,410 $ 1,972,091 $ 1,764,460 Add allowance for loan loss ("ALLL") 16,485 15,142 12,704 Total gross loans held for investment ("LHFI") 2,004,895 1,987,233 1,777,164 Less Professional Bank net PPP loans ("PPP") 2,618 8,176 58,615 Total gross LHFI excluding net PPP loans (non-GAAP) 2,002,277 1,979,057 1,718,549 Add purchase accounting loan marks ("PA") 8,480 9,937 13,003 Total gross LHFI excluding net PPP loans (non-GAAP) + PA marks $ 2,010,757 $ 1,988,994 $ 1,731,552 ALLL as a % of LHFI (GAAP) 0.82 % 0.76 % 0.71 % ALLL as a % of total LHFI excluding net PPP loans (non-GAAP) 0.82 % 0.77 % 0.74 % PA marks + ALLL / LHFI excluding net PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1.24 % 1.26 % 1.48 %

(Dollar amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 24,797 $ 21,909 $ 19,104 $ 65,753 $ 54,185 Less: PPP net interest income recognized (200 ) (818 ) (2,151 ) (2,077 ) (7,048 ) Net interest income excluding PPP (non-GAAP) 24,597 21,091 16,953 63,676 47,137 Less: PA premium/discounts (1,504 ) (1,648 ) (1,969 ) (4,813 ) (1,969 ) Net interest income excluding PPP and PA (non-GAAP) $ 23,093 $ 19,443 $ 14,984 $ 58,863 $ 45,168 Average interest earning assets (GAAP) 2,342,000 2,572,318 2,431,904 2,503,621 2,290,121 Less: average PPP loans (4,796 ) (19,727 ) (117,256 ) (22,890 ) (164,691 ) Average interest earning assets, excluding PPP (non-GAAP) 2,337,204 2,552,591 2,314,648 2,480,731 2,125,430 Add: average PA marks 9,178 10,436 14,317 10,631 16,823 Average interest earning assets, excluding PPP and PA (non-GAAP) $ 2,346,382 $ 2,563,027 $ 2,328,965 $ 2,491,362 $ 2,142,253 Net interest margin (GAAP) 4.20 % 3.42 % 3.12 % 3.51 % 3.16 % Net interest margin excluding PPP (non-GAAP) 4.18 % 3.31 % 2.91 % 3.43 % 2.97 % Net interest margin excluding PPP and PA (non-GAAP) 3.90 % 3.04 % 2.55 % 3.16 % 2.82 %

Certain Performance Metrics

The following table shows the return on average assets (computed as annualized net income divided by average total assets), return on average equity (computed as annualized net income divided by average equity) and average equity to average assets ratios for the periods presented below.

Three Months

Ended

September 30, 2022 Three Months

Ended

June 30, 2022 Three Months

Ended

September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Return on average assets 1.35 % 1.03 % 0.97 % 0.90 % 0.96 % Return on average equity 14.13 % 12.15 % 11.13 % 10.24 % 10.53 % Average equity to average assets 9.52 % 8.47 % 8.76 % 8.81 % 9.15 %

Additional Materials

A slide presentation with supplemental financial information relating to this release can be accessed at https://proholdco.com.

Forward Looking Statements

"This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "seek," "project" or "expect," "may," "will," "would," "could" or "should" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements represent the Company's current expectations, plans or forecasts; involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties; and are not guarantees. Several important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Those factors include, without limitation:

general business and economic conditions, either globally, nationally, in the State of Florida, or in the specific markets in which we operate, including the negative impacts and disruptions resulting from rising interest rates, supply chain challenges and inflation, which have had and may likely continue to have an adverse impact on our business operations and performance, and could continue to have a negative impact on our credit portfolio, stock price, borrowers and the economy as a whole both globally and domestically;

the impact of Hurricane Ian on Florida generally, as well as certain of the communities we serve, and which could continue to have a negative impact on our business, credit portfolio, borrowers and our stock price;

the effects of our lack of a diversified loan portfolio and concentration in the South Florida market;

the risk that our proposed merger Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ("Seacoast") may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect our business and the price of our common stock;

the diversion of management time on issues related to the merger with Seacoast;

the effect of the announcement or pendency of the merger on Seacoast's customer, employee and business relationships, operating results, and business generally;

changes in laws or regulations;

changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand and real estate values;

the ongoing impacts and disruptions resulting from COVID-19 or other variants on the economies and communities we serve, which has had and may likely continue to have an adverse impact on our business operations and performance, and could continue to have a negative impact on our credit portfolio, stock price, borrowers and the economy as a whole both globally and domestically; and other factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge investors to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, referred to above, which are available on www.proholdco.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments or changes in expectations, except as may be required by law."

About Professional Bank and Professional Holding Corp.:

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a Florida state-chartered bank established in 2008 and based in Coral Gables, Florida. Professional Bank focuses on providing creative, relationship-driven commercial banking products and services designed to meet the needs of small to medium-sized businesses, the owners and operators of these businesses, professionals and entrepreneurs. Professional Bank currently operates its Florida network through nine branch locations and two LPOs in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, Palm Beach, Duval (Jacksonville), Hillsborough and Pinellas (Tampa Bay) counties. It also has a Digital Innovation Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a LPO in Bedford, New Hampshire that specializes in search fund lending. For more information, visit www.myprobank.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

On August 8, 2022, Seacoast, the holding company for Seacoast National Bank ("Seacoast Bank"), and Professional Holding Corp. ("Professional") announced that they have signed a definitive agreement under which Seacoast will acquire Professional. The transaction is subject to approval of Professional's shareholders, regulatory approvals and other conditions and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.

