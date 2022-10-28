LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK (OTCQX: AMBZ) today reported net income of $13.3 million or $1.44 per fully diluted share for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $11.4 million or $1.24 per fully diluted share for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 16%. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, net income associated with the PPP program was $251 thousand or $0.03 per fully diluted share, a decrease of 80% compared to $1.2 million or $0.14 per fully diluted share for the second quarter of 2022.
"Our team is pleased to report achieving a 1.39% return on average assets for the third quarter. Core loans grew at a healthy pace of 12% annualized in the quarter with a continued focus on outstanding credit quality. Net interest margin expanded as we continue to benefit from both an improving mix of earning assets and rising rates. The loan pipeline remains strong despite the higher rate environment. Although the cost of deposits remains at historically low levels, there is a need to address rates on interest bearing deposits as the U.S. government drains liquidity from the economy. We continue to deliver superior service to remain the premier relationship-banking franchise for small to mid-size businesses in Southern California," commented Leon Blankstein, ABB's President, CEO, and Director.
For the quarter ending September 30, 2022, net interest income was $32.3 million, an 8% increase over the second quarter of 2022. Interest income on loans increased by $1.1 million due to core loan growth and higher interest rates as well as interest income on investment securities increased by $0.9 million. For the quarter ending September 30, 2022, the cost of deposits was 0.05% representing an increase of 0.01% compared to the quarter ending June 30, 2022.
The provision for loan losses was $0.8 million in the quarter commensurate with core loan growth. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans, excluding PPP loans, was 1.24% at September 30, 2022.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income was $34.6 million or $3.77 per fully diluted share compared to $29.5 million or $3.27 per fully diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. This was primarily due to an increase in interest on investment securities of $5.7 million as a result of a larger investment portfolio and an increase in interest on loans of $4.9 million as a result of core loan growth. This was partially offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses of $3.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 which was higher by $2.9 million.
Net Interest Margin
Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 3.40% compared to 3.21% in the second quarter of 2022 and 2.94% in the third quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, the net interest margin was 3.38% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 3.06% for the second quarter of 2022 reflecting the higher yield on earning assets. As of September 30, 2022, 63% of the loan portfolio was fixed rate. Of the variable rate loans, approximately half are indexed to prime of which $388 million are adjustable within 90 days of a change in prime.
Net Interest Income
For the quarter ending September 30, 2022, net interest income increased by $2.4 million, or 8%, compared to the second quarter of 2022 and increased by $4.5 million, or 16% compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increases are a result of the Bank's strong core loan growth, increase in market rates and an increase in the rate on investment securities offset by the decrease in the accelerated realization of net deferred PPP processing fees.
|(Figures in $000s, except per share amounts)
|As of or For the
Nine Months Ended:
|As of or For the
Three Months Ended:
|September
2022
|September
2021
|September
2022
|June
2022
|September
2021
|PPP Total Loans, net
$
10,066
$
188,305
$
10,066
$
22,931
$
188,305
|1% Coupon Interest
$
457
$
3,669
$
35
$
145
$
738
|Amortized fees
278
1,671
25
82
382
|Accelerated fees
3,258
10,471
297
1,535
3,580
|Total PPP loan income
$
3,993
$
15,810
$
356
$
1,762
$
4,700
|Total PPP loan income after tax
$
2,816
$
11,151
$
251
$
1,242
$
3,315
|Total PPP loan income after tax per share - diluted
$
0.31
$
1.24
$
0.03
$
0.14
$
0.37
As of October 4, 2022, approximately 99% of PPP loans have been forgiven. Of the remaining PPP loans of which there are seventeen, four are in the forgiveness review or submission process.
On a year-to-date basis, net interest income was $90.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $79.5 million for the same period a year ago. The increase of $11 million or 14% is primarily due to additional interest on core loans of $16.7 million and additional interest on investment securities of $5.7 offset by an $11.8 million reduction in PPP loan income.
Non-Interest Income
For the quarter ending September 30, 2022, non-interest income increased compared to the prior quarter primarily due to the increase in the value of Bank/Corporate owned life insurance (COLI). The increase over the same quarter a year ago is primarily related to fees from cash management services. The decrease in non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same period a year ago is primarily due to the decline in the valuation of COLI policies that are invested in mutual funds.
Non-Interest Expense
For the quarter ending September 30, 2022, total non-interest expense increased $1.6 million and $2.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2021, respectively. These increases are primarily due to salaries and employee benefits related to additional employees and increase in expense for the deferred compensation plan associated with the increase in COLI that are invested in mutual funds. The efficiency ratio remained unchanged at 45% for the third quarter of 2022, the prior year quarter and second quarter of 2022.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 non-interest expenses increased $590 thousand or 1% compared to the same period a year ago, mainly due to increases in salaries and employee benefits offset by the decrease in settlement expense related to a legal matter which occurred in the second quarter of 2021.
There were 211 full time equivalent employees at September 30, 2022 compared to 202 a year ago and 205 at June 30, 2022. The Bank has 40 relationship managers in eight offices representing an increase of three from a year ago and a decrease of one from the prior quarter.
Balance Sheet
From June 30, 2022 to September 30, 2022, total core loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $69 million, or 3%. During the third quarter of 2022, Commercial Real Estate (CRE) loans increased by $43 million, primarily due to an increase of $31 million in owner-occupied CRE.
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|(Figures in $000s)
|RE - Owner Occupied
$
959,677
$
928,248
|RE - Non Owner Occupied
606,291
600,180
|Construction & Land
67,833
61,910
|Multifamily
9,980
10,157
|Total CRE Loans
$
1,643,780
$
1,600,494
In addition, Residential Real Estate loans increased by $42 million with the largest component to a long time borrower of the Bank. This was offset by a $15 million decline in C&I loans during the third quarter of 2022 due to a reduction in line utilization. At September 30, 2022, the utilization rate for the Bank's commercial lines of credit decreased to 30% from 32% at June 30, 2022.
Investment securities decreased during the third quarter to $1.3 billion. As of September 30, 2022, the duration of the available-for-sale securities portfolio increased to 5.6 years from 5.5 years as of June 30, 2022. Accumulated other comprehensive loss increased to $84.7 million as of September 30, 2022 from $67.6 million as of June 30, 2022 due to the increase in net unrealized loss on the available-for-sale securities portfolio as market rates increased.
During the third quarter of 2022, total assets increased $6 million, or 0.2%, and total deposits increased by $46 million.
At September 30, 2022, the tangible common equity ratio was 6.2%, as the benefit of third quarter net income was more than offset by a larger Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss. Loan growth over the last year has increased risk-weighted assets resulting in a decline in risk-based capital ratios, which remain well above regulatory requirements.
Asset Quality
The following table presents asset quality overview as of the dates indicated:
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|(Figures in $000s)
|Non-performing assets (NPA)
$
2,337
$
1,208
|Loans 90+ Days Past Due and Still Accruing
-
-
|Total NPA
$
2,337
$
1,208
|NPA as a % of total assets, excluding PPP
0.06
%
0.03
%
|Past Due as a % of total Loans, excluding PPP
0.00
%
0.00
%
|Criticized as a % of total Loans, excluding PPP
2.33
%
2.41
%
|Classified as a % of total Loans, excluding PPP
0.35
%
0.20
%
As of September 30, 2022, the Bank had $54 thousand specific reserve related to three C&I impaired loan relationships. The Bank charged off a consumer credit card loan in the third quarter of 2022.
The following table represents the allowance for loan losses as of and for the dates and periods indicated:
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|September 30,
2022
|September 30,
2021
|(Figures in $000s)
|Beginning Balance
$
27,608
$
26,561
$
25,062
$
23,341
|Charge-offs
(23
)
-
(23
)
(278
)
|Recoveries
18
23
54
19
|Net (charge-offs) / recoveries
$
(5
)
$
23
$
31
$
(259
)
|Provision
836
1,024
3,346
468
|Ending Balance
$
28,439
$
27,608
$
28,439
$
23,550
|Allowance as a % of total assets, excluding PPP
1.24
%
1.24
%
1.24
%
1.33
%
All PPP loans are 100% guaranteed by the SBA and as such, no allowance for loan losses is allocated to these loans. The Bank is required to adopt CECL, or Current Expected Credit Loss, on January 1, 2023. There are no loans on a loan payment deferment program.
ABOUT AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK
American Business Bank, headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, offers a wide range of financial services to the business marketplace. Clients include wholesalers, manufacturers, service businesses, professionals and non-profits. American Business Bank has seven Loan Production Offices in strategic locations including: North Orange County in Anaheim, Orange County in Irvine, South Bay in Torrance, San Fernando Valley in Woodland Hills, Riverside County in Corona, Inland Empire in Ontario and LA Coastal in Long Beach.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication contains certain forward-looking information about American Business Bank that is intended to be covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include future financial and operating results, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on information available at the time of this communication and are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Bank's management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including various risk factors. We are under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts
|BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
September
June
December
September
2022
2022
2021
2021
|Assets:
|Cash and Due from Banks
$
79,490
$
68,512
$
33,246
$
77,145
|Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
13,420
22,277
195,624
301,265
|Investment Securities:
|US Agencies
133,686
145,380
185,170
198,886
|Mortgage Backed Securities
447,488
479,027
808,496
771,601
|State and Municipals
99,441
110,586
231,917
233,630
|US Treasuries
-
-
-
-
|Corporate Bonds
15,205
13,758
12,903
12,966
|Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value
695,820
748,751
1,238,486
1,217,083
|Mortgage Backed Securities
193,640
198,021
-
-
|State and Municipals
394,929
395,679
298,651
284,166
|Securities Held-to-Maturity, at Amortized Cost
588,569
593,700
298,651
284,166
|Federal Home Loan Bank Stock, at Cost
15,000
15,000
11,779
11,779
|Total Investment Securities
1,299,389
1,357,451
1,548,916
1,513,028
|Loans Receivable:
|Commercial Real Estate
1,643,780
1,600,494
1,371,475
1,260,887
|Commercial and Industrial
494,681
510,020
444,009
389,683
|SBA Payroll Protection Program
10,066
22,931
143,584
188,305
|Residential Real Estate
151,514
109,853
112,817
115,349
|Installment and Other
5,186
6,103
5,897
4,738
|Total Loans Receivable
2,305,227
2,249,401
2,077,782
1,958,962
|Allowance for Loan Losses
(28,439
)
(27,608
)
(25,062
)
(23,550
)
|Loans Receivable, Net
2,276,788
2,221,793
2,052,720
1,935,412
|Furniture, Equipment and Leasehold Improvements, Net
5,645
6,025
6,580
6,750
|Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance
28,282
28,013
28,851
28,543
|Other Assets
80,405
73,301
46,339
40,709
|Total Assets
$
3,783,419
$
3,777,372
$
3,912,276
$
3,902,852
|Liabilities:
|Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits
$
1,894,054
$
1,850,325
$
1,934,444
$
1,919,131
|Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
322,945
287,444
287,224
261,887
|Money Market and Savings Deposits
1,249,575
1,284,994
1,337,035
1,371,834
|Certificates of Deposit
43,530
41,446
39,445
38,040
|Total Deposits
3,510,104
3,464,209
3,598,148
3,590,892
|Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings
-
40,000
-
-
|Other Liabilities
37,218
33,785
35,574
38,436
|Total Liabilities
$
3,547,322
$
3,537,994
$
3,633,722
$
3,629,328
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Common Stock
$
204,682
$
204,057
$
202,199
$
201,625
|Retained Earnings
116,128
102,878
81,521
71,858
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income / (Loss)
(84,713
)
(67,557
)
(5,166
)
41
|Total Shareholders' Equity
$
236,097
$
239,378
$
278,554
$
273,524
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
3,783,419
$
3,777,372
$
3,912,276
$
3,902,852
|Standby Letters of Credit
$
42,067
$
36,793
$
35,891
$
33,935
|Per Share Information:
|Common Shares Outstanding
8,937,069
8,929,796
8,832,797
8,817,433
|Book Value Per Share
$
26.42
$
26.81
$
31.54
$
31.02
|Tangible Book Value Per Share
$
26.42
$
26.81
$
31.54
$
31.02
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts
|INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited)
For the three months ended:
September
June
September
2022
2022
2021
|Interest Income:
|Interest and Fees on Loans
$
25,134
$
23,985
$
22,437
|Interest on Investment Securities
7,181
6,282
5,711
|Interest on Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
467
63
162
|Total Interest Income
32,782
30,330
28,310
|Interest Expense:
|Interest on Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
40
31
38
|Interest on Money Market and Savings Deposits
383
308
403
|Interest on Certificates of Deposits
10
10
11
|Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank Advances and Other Borrowings
16
93
-
|Total Interest Expense
449
442
452
|Net Interest Income
32,333
29,888
27,858
|Provision for Loan Losses
836
1,024
468
|Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
31,497
28,864
27,390
|Non-Interest Income:
|Deposit Fees
1,056
1,018
895
|International Fees
318
378
330
|Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net
24
(97
)
-
|Gain on Sale of SBA Loans, Net
-
-
-
|Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance Income (Expense)
270
(609
)
218
|Other
461
404
248
|Total Non-Interest Income
2,129
1,094
1,691
|Non-Interest Expense:
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
10,854
9,487
9,515
|Occupancy and Equipment
1,243
1,113
1,135
|Professional Services
1,716
1,744
1,318
|Promotion Expenses
618
403
415
|Other
1,198
1,273
983
|Total Non-Interest Expense
15,629
14,020
13,366
|Earnings before income taxes
17,997
15,938
15,715
|Income Tax Expense
4,747
4,504
4,190
|NET INCOME
$
13,250
$
11,434
$
11,525
|Per Share Information:
|Earnings Per Share - Basic
$
1.45
$
1.26
$
1.31
|Earnings Per Share - Diluted
$
1.44
$
1.24
$
1.29
|Weighted Average Shares - Basic
9,110,176
9,098,568
8,790,001
|Weighted Average Shares - Diluted
9,200,981
9,189,551
8,920,789
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts
|INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited)
For the nine months ended:
September
September
2022
2021
|Interest Income:
|Interest and Fees on Loans
$
70,928
$
66,071
|Interest on Investment Securities
20,120
14,459
|Interest on Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
610
327
|Total Interest Income
91,658
80,857
|Interest Expense:
|Interest on Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
97
119
|Interest on Money Market and Savings Deposits
1,013
1,243
|Interest on Certificates of Deposits
31
36
|Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank Advances and Other Borrowings
108
-
|Total Interest Expense
1,249
1,398
|Net Interest Income
90,409
79,459
|Provision for Loan Losses
3,346
468
|Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
87,063
78,991
|Non-Interest Income:
|Deposit Fees
3,035
2,402
|International Fees
1,032
853
|Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net
(43
)
(15
)
|Gain on Sale of SBA Loans, Net
-
-
|Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance Income (Expense)
(569
)
805
|Other
1,159
642
|Total Non-Interest Income
4,614
4,687
|Non-Interest Expense:
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
30,816
29,408
|Occupancy and Equipment
3,521
3,432
|Professional Services
5,140
4,581
|Promotion Expenses
1,341
934
|Other
3,536
5,409
|Total Non-Interest Expense
44,354
43,764
|Earnings before income taxes
47,323
39,914
|Income Tax Expense
12,716
10,414
|NET INCOME
$
34,607
$
29,500
|Per Share Information:
|Earnings Per Share - Basic
$
3.81
$
3.32
|Earnings Per Share - Diluted
$
3.77
$
3.27
|Weighted Average Shares - Basic
9,083,190
8,891,246
|Weighted Average Shares - Diluted
9,185,905
9,016,495
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000
|QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited)
|For the three months ended:
September 2022
June 2022
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Balance
Inc/Exp
Yield/Rate
Balance
Inc/Exp
Yield/Rate
|Interest Earning Assets:
|Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
$
78,168
$
467
2.37
%
$
41,523
$
63
0.62
%
|Investment Securities:
|US Agencies
139,525
570
1.63
%
157,180
1
0.00
%
|Mortgage Backed Securities
747,130
3,404
1.82
%
775,309
3,054
1.58
%
|State and Municipals
513,082
2,840
2.21
%
519,137
2,870
2.21
%
|US Treasuries
-
-
0.00
%
-
-
0.00
%
|Corporate Bonds
14,424
142
3.93
%
14,250
132
3.71
%
|Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity
1,414,161
6,956
1.97
%
1,465,876
6,057
1.65
%
|Federal Home Loan Bank Stock
15,000
225
6.00
%
14,363
225
6.27
%
|Total Investment Securities
1,429,161
7,181
2.01
%
1,480,239
6,282
1.70
%
|Loans Receivable:
|Commercial Real Estate
1,609,616
16,938
4.17
%
1,540,228
15,715
4.09
%
|Commercial and Industrial
493,273
6,112
4.92
%
506,220
5,371
4.26
%
|SBA Payroll Protection Program
13,580
356
10.40
%
57,428
1,762
12.31
%
|Residential Real Estate
138,437
1,678
4.81
%
106,847
1,092
4.10
%
|Installment and Other
6,694
50
2.99
%
7,024
45
2.55
%
|Total Loans Receivable
2,261,600
25,134
4.41
%
2,217,747
23,985
4.34
%
|Total Interest Earning Assets
$
3,768,929
$
32,782
3.40
%
$
3,739,509
$
30,330
3.21
%
|Liabilities:
|Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits
1,942,800
-
0.00
%
1,902,386
-
0.00
%
|Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
307,736
40
0.05
%
278,539
31
0.04
%
|Money Market and Savings Deposits
1,237,809
383
0.12
%
1,254,257
308
0.10
%
|Certificates of Deposit
42,396
10
0.10
%
41,303
10
0.10
%
|Total Deposits
3,530,741
433
0.05
%
3,476,485
349
0.04
%
|Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings
2,609
16
2.37
%
46,473
93
0.80
%
|Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings
1,590,550
449
0.11
%
1,620,572
442
0.11
%
|Total Deposits and Borrowings
$
3,533,350
$
449
0.05
%
$
3,522,958
$
442
0.05
%
|Net Interest Income
$
32,333
$
29,888
|Net Interest Rate Spread
3.35
%
3.16
%
|Net Interest Margin
3.40
%
3.21
%
|Net Interest Margin, excluding SBA PPP
3.38
%
3.06
%
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000
|QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited)
|For the three months ended:
|September 2022
|September 2021
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Balance
|Inc/Exp
|Yield/Rate
|Balance
|Inc/Exp
|Yield/Rate
|Interest Earning Assets:
|Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
$
78,168
$
467
2.37
%
$
404,686
$
162
0.16
%
|Investment Securities:
|US Agencies
139,525
570
1.63
%
205,251
341
0.66
%
|Mortgage Backed Securities
747,130
3,404
1.82
%
646,607
2,514
1.56
%
|State and Municipals
513,082
2,840
2.21
%
481,594
2,561
2.13
%
|US Treasuries
-
-
0.00
%
-
-
0.00
%
|Corporate Bonds
14,424
142
3.93
%
11,395
118
4.15
%
|Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity
1,414,161
6,956
1.97
%
1,344,847
5,534
1.65
%
|Federal Home Loan Bank Stock
15,000
225
6.00
%
11,779
177
6.01
%
|Total Investment Securities
1,429,161
7,181
2.01
%
1,356,626
5,711
1.68
%
|Loans Receivable:
|Commercial Real Estate
1,609,616
16,938
4.17
%
1,219,958
12,672
4.12
%
|Commercial and Industrial
493,273
6,112
4.92
%
379,774
3,979
4.16
%
|SBA Payroll Protection Program
13,580
356
10.40
%
287,736
4,700
6.48
%
|Residential Real Estate
138,437
1,678
4.81
%
109,682
1,034
3.74
%
|Installment and Other
6,694
50
2.99
%
5,063
52
4.09
%
|Total Loans Receivable
2,261,600
25,134
4.41
%
2,002,213
22,437
4.45
%
|Total Interest Earning Assets
$
3,768,929
$
32,782
3.40
%
$
3,763,525
$
28,310
2.94
%
|Liabilities:
|Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits
1,942,800
-
0.00
%
1,956,996
-
0.00
%
|Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
307,736
40
0.05
%
261,017
38
0.06
%
|Money Market and Savings Deposits
1,237,809
383
0.12
%
1,323,828
403
0.12
%
|Certificates of Deposit
42,396
10
0.10
%
36,425
11
0.12
%
|Total Deposits
3,530,741
433
0.05
%
3,578,266
452
0.05
%
|Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings
2,609
16
2.37
%
-
-
0.00
%
|Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings
1,590,550
449
0.11
%
1,621,270
452
0.11
%
|Total Deposits and Borrowings
$
3,533,350
$
449
0.05
%
$
3,578,266
$
452
0.05
%
|Net Interest Income
$
32,333
$
27,858
|Net Interest Rate Spread
3.35
%
2.89
%
|Net Interest Margin
3.40
%
2.94
%
|Net Interest Margin, excluding SBA PPP
3.38
%
2.64
%
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000
|QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited)
|For the nine months ended:
|September 2022
|September 2021
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Balance
|Inc/Exp
|Yield/Rate
|Balance
|Inc/Exp
|Yield/Rate
|Interest Earning Assets:
|Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
$
93,909
$
610
0.87
%
$
317,484
$
327
0.14
%
|Investment Securities:
|US Agencies
157,790
661
0.56
%
215,440
1,131
0.70
%
|Mortgage Backed Securities
775,707
9,820
1.69
%
504,787
5,308
1.40
%
|State and Municipals
518,645
8,623
2.22
%
444,236
7,223
2.17
%
|US Treasuries
-
-
0.00
%
-
-
0.00
%
|Corporate Bonds
13,897
386
3.71
%
10,588
282
3.56
%
|Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity
1,466,039
19,490
1.77
%
1,175,051
13,944
1.58
%
|Federal Home Loan Bank Stock
13,726
630
6.12
%
11,427
515
6.01
%
|Total Investment Securities
1,479,765
20,120
1.81
%
1,186,478
14,459
1.62
%
|Loans Receivable:
|Commercial Real Estate
1,523,630
46,837
4.11
%
1,163,444
36,090
4.15
%
|Commercial and Industrial
488,401
16,173
4.43
%
350,385
11,361
4.34
%
|SBA Payroll Protection Program
60,100
3,993
8.88
%
483,059
15,810
4.38
%
|Residential Real Estate
118,453
3,781
4.27
%
93,730
2,682
3.83
%
|Installment and Other
6,821
144
2.83
%
5,211
128
3.29
%
|Total Loans Receivable
2,197,405
70,928
4.32
%
2,095,829
66,071
4.21
%
|Total Interest Earning Assets
$
3,771,079
$
91,658
3.21
%
$
3,599,791
$
80,857
2.96
%
|Liabilities:
|Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits
1,943,140
-
0.00
%
1,854,013
-
0.00
%
|Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
287,208
97
0.05
%
261,329
119
0.06
%
|Money Market and Savings Deposits
1,264,963
1,013
0.11
%
1,275,594
1,243
0.13
%
|Certificates of Deposit
41,331
31
0.10
%
35,251
36
0.14
%
|Total Deposits
3,536,642
1,141
0.04
%
3,426,187
1,398
0.05
%
|Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings
16,370
108
0.88
%
2
-
0.37
%
|Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings
1,609,872
1,249
0.10
%
1,572,176
1,398
0.12
%
|Total Deposits and Borrowings
$
3,553,011
$
1,249
0.05
%
$
3,426,189
$
1,398
0.05
%
|Net Interest Income
$
90,409
$
79,459
|Net Interest Rate Spread
3.16
%
2.91
%
|Net Interest Margin
3.21
%
2.95
%
|Net Interest Margin, excluding SBA PPP
3.11
%
2.73
%
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000
|SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (unaudited)
September
June
December
September
2022
2022
2021
2021
|Performance Ratios:
|Quarterly:
|Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
1.39
%
1.20
%
0.97
%
1.19
%
|Return on Average Equity (ROAE)
21.22
%
18.56
%
14.17
%
17.02
%
|Efficiency Ratio
45.38
%
45.11
%
51.10
%
45.23
%
|Year-to-Date
|Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
1.20
%
1.11
%
1.03
%
1.06
%
|Return on Average Equity (ROAE)
17.98
%
16.42
%
14.95
%
15.22
%
|Efficiency Ratio
46.66
%
47.38
%
51.77
%
52.00
%
|Capital Adequacy:
|Total Risk Based Capital Ratio
12.39
%
12.66
%
13.21
%
13.74
%
|Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
11.35
%
11.58
%
12.09
%
12.59
%
|Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio
11.35
%
11.58
%
12.09
%
12.59
%
|Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
8.40
%
8.07
%
7.09
%
7.04
%
|Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets
6.24
%
6.34
%
7.12
%
7.01
%
|Asset Quality Overview
|Non-Performing Loans
$
2,337
$
1,208
$
338
$
349
|Loans 90+ Days Past Due and Still Accruing
-
-
-
-
|Total Non-Performing Loans
2,337
1,208
338
349
|Restructured Loans
-
-
-
-
|Other Real Estate Owned
-
-
-
-
|ALLL / Loans Receivable
1.23
%
1.23
%
1.21
%
1.20
%
|Non-Performing Loans / Total Loans Receivable *
0.10
%
0.05
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
|Non-Performing Loans / Total Loans Receivable *, excluding PPP **
0.10
%
0.05
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
|Non-Performing Assets / Total Assets *
0.06
%
0.03
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
|Non-Performing Assets / Total Assets *, excluding PPP **
0.06
%
0.03
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
|Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) quarterly
$
5
$
(23
)
$
(27
)
$
260
|Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) year-to-date
$
(31
)
$
(37
)
$
(178
)
$
(151
)
|Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) year-to-date / Average
(0.00
%)
(0.00
%)
(0.01
%)
(0.01
%)
|Loans Receivable
* Includes non-accrual loans, accruing loans past due 90+ days and Troubled Debt Restructurings (TDRs).
** SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)
