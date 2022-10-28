LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK (OTCQX: AMBZ) today reported net income of $13.3 million or $1.44 per fully diluted share for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $11.4 million or $1.24 per fully diluted share for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 16%. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, net income associated with the PPP program was $251 thousand or $0.03 per fully diluted share, a decrease of 80% compared to $1.2 million or $0.14 per fully diluted share for the second quarter of 2022.

"Our team is pleased to report achieving a 1.39% return on average assets for the third quarter. Core loans grew at a healthy pace of 12% annualized in the quarter with a continued focus on outstanding credit quality. Net interest margin expanded as we continue to benefit from both an improving mix of earning assets and rising rates. The loan pipeline remains strong despite the higher rate environment. Although the cost of deposits remains at historically low levels, there is a need to address rates on interest bearing deposits as the U.S. government drains liquidity from the economy. We continue to deliver superior service to remain the premier relationship-banking franchise for small to mid-size businesses in Southern California," commented Leon Blankstein, ABB's President, CEO, and Director.

For the quarter ending September 30, 2022, net interest income was $32.3 million, an 8% increase over the second quarter of 2022. Interest income on loans increased by $1.1 million due to core loan growth and higher interest rates as well as interest income on investment securities increased by $0.9 million. For the quarter ending September 30, 2022, the cost of deposits was 0.05% representing an increase of 0.01% compared to the quarter ending June 30, 2022.

The provision for loan losses was $0.8 million in the quarter commensurate with core loan growth. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans, excluding PPP loans, was 1.24% at September 30, 2022.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income was $34.6 million or $3.77 per fully diluted share compared to $29.5 million or $3.27 per fully diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. This was primarily due to an increase in interest on investment securities of $5.7 million as a result of a larger investment portfolio and an increase in interest on loans of $4.9 million as a result of core loan growth. This was partially offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses of $3.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 which was higher by $2.9 million.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 3.40% compared to 3.21% in the second quarter of 2022 and 2.94% in the third quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, the net interest margin was 3.38% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 3.06% for the second quarter of 2022 reflecting the higher yield on earning assets. As of September 30, 2022, 63% of the loan portfolio was fixed rate. Of the variable rate loans, approximately half are indexed to prime of which $388 million are adjustable within 90 days of a change in prime.

Net Interest Income

For the quarter ending September 30, 2022, net interest income increased by $2.4 million, or 8%, compared to the second quarter of 2022 and increased by $4.5 million, or 16% compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increases are a result of the Bank's strong core loan growth, increase in market rates and an increase in the rate on investment securities offset by the decrease in the accelerated realization of net deferred PPP processing fees.

(Figures in $000s, except per share amounts) As of or For the

Nine Months Ended: As of or For the

Three Months Ended: September

2022 September

2021 September

2022 June

2022 September

2021 PPP Total Loans, net $ 10,066 $ 188,305 $ 10,066 $ 22,931 $ 188,305 1% Coupon Interest $ 457 $ 3,669 $ 35 $ 145 $ 738 Amortized fees 278 1,671 25 82 382 Accelerated fees 3,258 10,471 297 1,535 3,580 Total PPP loan income $ 3,993 $ 15,810 $ 356 $ 1,762 $ 4,700 Total PPP loan income after tax $ 2,816 $ 11,151 $ 251 $ 1,242 $ 3,315 Total PPP loan income after tax per share - diluted $ 0.31 $ 1.24 $ 0.03 $ 0.14 $ 0.37

As of October 4, 2022, approximately 99% of PPP loans have been forgiven. Of the remaining PPP loans of which there are seventeen, four are in the forgiveness review or submission process.

On a year-to-date basis, net interest income was $90.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $79.5 million for the same period a year ago. The increase of $11 million or 14% is primarily due to additional interest on core loans of $16.7 million and additional interest on investment securities of $5.7 offset by an $11.8 million reduction in PPP loan income.

Non-Interest Income

For the quarter ending September 30, 2022, non-interest income increased compared to the prior quarter primarily due to the increase in the value of Bank/Corporate owned life insurance (COLI). The increase over the same quarter a year ago is primarily related to fees from cash management services. The decrease in non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same period a year ago is primarily due to the decline in the valuation of COLI policies that are invested in mutual funds.

Non-Interest Expense

For the quarter ending September 30, 2022, total non-interest expense increased $1.6 million and $2.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2021, respectively. These increases are primarily due to salaries and employee benefits related to additional employees and increase in expense for the deferred compensation plan associated with the increase in COLI that are invested in mutual funds. The efficiency ratio remained unchanged at 45% for the third quarter of 2022, the prior year quarter and second quarter of 2022.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 non-interest expenses increased $590 thousand or 1% compared to the same period a year ago, mainly due to increases in salaries and employee benefits offset by the decrease in settlement expense related to a legal matter which occurred in the second quarter of 2021.

There were 211 full time equivalent employees at September 30, 2022 compared to 202 a year ago and 205 at June 30, 2022. The Bank has 40 relationship managers in eight offices representing an increase of three from a year ago and a decrease of one from the prior quarter.

Balance Sheet

From June 30, 2022 to September 30, 2022, total core loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $69 million, or 3%. During the third quarter of 2022, Commercial Real Estate (CRE) loans increased by $43 million, primarily due to an increase of $31 million in owner-occupied CRE.

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 (Figures in $000s) RE - Owner Occupied $ 959,677 $ 928,248 RE - Non Owner Occupied 606,291 600,180 Construction & Land 67,833 61,910 Multifamily 9,980 10,157 Total CRE Loans $ 1,643,780 $ 1,600,494

In addition, Residential Real Estate loans increased by $42 million with the largest component to a long time borrower of the Bank. This was offset by a $15 million decline in C&I loans during the third quarter of 2022 due to a reduction in line utilization. At September 30, 2022, the utilization rate for the Bank's commercial lines of credit decreased to 30% from 32% at June 30, 2022.

Investment securities decreased during the third quarter to $1.3 billion. As of September 30, 2022, the duration of the available-for-sale securities portfolio increased to 5.6 years from 5.5 years as of June 30, 2022. Accumulated other comprehensive loss increased to $84.7 million as of September 30, 2022 from $67.6 million as of June 30, 2022 due to the increase in net unrealized loss on the available-for-sale securities portfolio as market rates increased.

During the third quarter of 2022, total assets increased $6 million, or 0.2%, and total deposits increased by $46 million.

At September 30, 2022, the tangible common equity ratio was 6.2%, as the benefit of third quarter net income was more than offset by a larger Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss. Loan growth over the last year has increased risk-weighted assets resulting in a decline in risk-based capital ratios, which remain well above regulatory requirements.

Asset Quality

The following table presents asset quality overview as of the dates indicated:

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 (Figures in $000s) Non-performing assets (NPA) $ 2,337 $ 1,208 Loans 90+ Days Past Due and Still Accruing - - Total NPA $ 2,337 $ 1,208 NPA as a % of total assets, excluding PPP 0.06 % 0.03 % Past Due as a % of total Loans, excluding PPP 0.00 % 0.00 % Criticized as a % of total Loans, excluding PPP 2.33 % 2.41 % Classified as a % of total Loans, excluding PPP 0.35 % 0.20 %

As of September 30, 2022, the Bank had $54 thousand specific reserve related to three C&I impaired loan relationships. The Bank charged off a consumer credit card loan in the third quarter of 2022.

The following table represents the allowance for loan losses as of and for the dates and periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 (Figures in $000s) Beginning Balance $ 27,608 $ 26,561 $ 25,062 $ 23,341 Charge-offs (23 ) - (23 ) (278 ) Recoveries 18 23 54 19 Net (charge-offs) / recoveries $ (5 ) $ 23 $ 31 $ (259 ) Provision 836 1,024 3,346 468 Ending Balance $ 28,439 $ 27,608 $ 28,439 $ 23,550 Allowance as a % of total assets, excluding PPP 1.24 % 1.24 % 1.24 % 1.33 %

All PPP loans are 100% guaranteed by the SBA and as such, no allowance for loan losses is allocated to these loans. The Bank is required to adopt CECL, or Current Expected Credit Loss, on January 1, 2023. There are no loans on a loan payment deferment program.

ABOUT AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK

American Business Bank, headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, offers a wide range of financial services to the business marketplace. Clients include wholesalers, manufacturers, service businesses, professionals and non-profits. American Business Bank has seven Loan Production Offices in strategic locations including: North Orange County in Anaheim, Orange County in Irvine, South Bay in Torrance, San Fernando Valley in Woodland Hills, Riverside County in Corona, Inland Empire in Ontario and LA Coastal in Long Beach.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains certain forward-looking information about American Business Bank that is intended to be covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include future financial and operating results, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on information available at the time of this communication and are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Bank's management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including various risk factors. We are under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

American Business Bank Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) September June December September 2022 2022 2021 2021 Assets: Cash and Due from Banks $ 79,490 $ 68,512 $ 33,246 $ 77,145 Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions 13,420 22,277 195,624 301,265 Investment Securities: US Agencies 133,686 145,380 185,170 198,886 Mortgage Backed Securities 447,488 479,027 808,496 771,601 State and Municipals 99,441 110,586 231,917 233,630 US Treasuries - - - - Corporate Bonds 15,205 13,758 12,903 12,966 Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value 695,820 748,751 1,238,486 1,217,083 Mortgage Backed Securities 193,640 198,021 - - State and Municipals 394,929 395,679 298,651 284,166 Securities Held-to-Maturity, at Amortized Cost 588,569 593,700 298,651 284,166 Federal Home Loan Bank Stock, at Cost 15,000 15,000 11,779 11,779 Total Investment Securities 1,299,389 1,357,451 1,548,916 1,513,028 Loans Receivable: Commercial Real Estate 1,643,780 1,600,494 1,371,475 1,260,887 Commercial and Industrial 494,681 510,020 444,009 389,683 SBA Payroll Protection Program 10,066 22,931 143,584 188,305 Residential Real Estate 151,514 109,853 112,817 115,349 Installment and Other 5,186 6,103 5,897 4,738 Total Loans Receivable 2,305,227 2,249,401 2,077,782 1,958,962 Allowance for Loan Losses (28,439 ) (27,608 ) (25,062 ) (23,550 ) Loans Receivable, Net 2,276,788 2,221,793 2,052,720 1,935,412 Furniture, Equipment and Leasehold Improvements, Net 5,645 6,025 6,580 6,750 Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance 28,282 28,013 28,851 28,543 Other Assets 80,405 73,301 46,339 40,709 Total Assets $ 3,783,419 $ 3,777,372 $ 3,912,276 $ 3,902,852 Liabilities: Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits $ 1,894,054 $ 1,850,325 $ 1,934,444 $ 1,919,131 Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 322,945 287,444 287,224 261,887 Money Market and Savings Deposits 1,249,575 1,284,994 1,337,035 1,371,834 Certificates of Deposit 43,530 41,446 39,445 38,040 Total Deposits 3,510,104 3,464,209 3,598,148 3,590,892 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings - 40,000 - - Other Liabilities 37,218 33,785 35,574 38,436 Total Liabilities $ 3,547,322 $ 3,537,994 $ 3,633,722 $ 3,629,328 Shareholders' Equity: Common Stock $ 204,682 $ 204,057 $ 202,199 $ 201,625 Retained Earnings 116,128 102,878 81,521 71,858 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income / (Loss) (84,713 ) (67,557 ) (5,166 ) 41 Total Shareholders' Equity $ 236,097 $ 239,378 $ 278,554 $ 273,524 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,783,419 $ 3,777,372 $ 3,912,276 $ 3,902,852 Standby Letters of Credit $ 42,067 $ 36,793 $ 35,891 $ 33,935 Per Share Information: Common Shares Outstanding 8,937,069 8,929,796 8,832,797 8,817,433 Book Value Per Share $ 26.42 $ 26.81 $ 31.54 $ 31.02 Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 26.42 $ 26.81 $ 31.54 $ 31.02

American Business Bank Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited) For the three months ended: September June September 2022 2022 2021 Interest Income: Interest and Fees on Loans $ 25,134 $ 23,985 $ 22,437 Interest on Investment Securities 7,181 6,282 5,711 Interest on Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions 467 63 162 Total Interest Income 32,782 30,330 28,310 Interest Expense: Interest on Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 40 31 38 Interest on Money Market and Savings Deposits 383 308 403 Interest on Certificates of Deposits 10 10 11 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank Advances and Other Borrowings 16 93 - Total Interest Expense 449 442 452 Net Interest Income 32,333 29,888 27,858 Provision for Loan Losses 836 1,024 468 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 31,497 28,864 27,390 Non-Interest Income: Deposit Fees 1,056 1,018 895 International Fees 318 378 330 Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net 24 (97 ) - Gain on Sale of SBA Loans, Net - - - Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance Income (Expense) 270 (609 ) 218 Other 461 404 248 Total Non-Interest Income 2,129 1,094 1,691 Non-Interest Expense: Salaries and Employee Benefits 10,854 9,487 9,515 Occupancy and Equipment 1,243 1,113 1,135 Professional Services 1,716 1,744 1,318 Promotion Expenses 618 403 415 Other 1,198 1,273 983 Total Non-Interest Expense 15,629 14,020 13,366 Earnings before income taxes 17,997 15,938 15,715 Income Tax Expense 4,747 4,504 4,190 NET INCOME $ 13,250 $ 11,434 $ 11,525 Per Share Information: Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 1.45 $ 1.26 $ 1.31 Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 1.44 $ 1.24 $ 1.29 Weighted Average Shares - Basic 9,110,176 9,098,568 8,790,001 Weighted Average Shares - Diluted 9,200,981 9,189,551 8,920,789

American Business Bank Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited) For the nine months ended: September September 2022 2021 Interest Income: Interest and Fees on Loans $ 70,928 $ 66,071 Interest on Investment Securities 20,120 14,459 Interest on Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions 610 327 Total Interest Income 91,658 80,857 Interest Expense: Interest on Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 97 119 Interest on Money Market and Savings Deposits 1,013 1,243 Interest on Certificates of Deposits 31 36 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank Advances and Other Borrowings 108 - Total Interest Expense 1,249 1,398 Net Interest Income 90,409 79,459 Provision for Loan Losses 3,346 468 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 87,063 78,991 Non-Interest Income: Deposit Fees 3,035 2,402 International Fees 1,032 853 Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net (43 ) (15 ) Gain on Sale of SBA Loans, Net - - Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance Income (Expense) (569 ) 805 Other 1,159 642 Total Non-Interest Income 4,614 4,687 Non-Interest Expense: Salaries and Employee Benefits 30,816 29,408 Occupancy and Equipment 3,521 3,432 Professional Services 5,140 4,581 Promotion Expenses 1,341 934 Other 3,536 5,409 Total Non-Interest Expense 44,354 43,764 Earnings before income taxes 47,323 39,914 Income Tax Expense 12,716 10,414 NET INCOME $ 34,607 $ 29,500 Per Share Information: Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 3.81 $ 3.32 Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 3.77 $ 3.27 Weighted Average Shares - Basic 9,083,190 8,891,246 Weighted Average Shares - Diluted 9,185,905 9,016,495

American Business Bank Figures in $000 QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited) For the three months ended: September 2022 June 2022 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions $ 78,168 $ 467 2.37 % $ 41,523 $ 63 0.62 % Investment Securities: US Agencies 139,525 570 1.63 % 157,180 1 0.00 % Mortgage Backed Securities 747,130 3,404 1.82 % 775,309 3,054 1.58 % State and Municipals 513,082 2,840 2.21 % 519,137 2,870 2.21 % US Treasuries - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % Corporate Bonds 14,424 142 3.93 % 14,250 132 3.71 % Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity 1,414,161 6,956 1.97 % 1,465,876 6,057 1.65 % Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 15,000 225 6.00 % 14,363 225 6.27 % Total Investment Securities 1,429,161 7,181 2.01 % 1,480,239 6,282 1.70 % Loans Receivable: Commercial Real Estate 1,609,616 16,938 4.17 % 1,540,228 15,715 4.09 % Commercial and Industrial 493,273 6,112 4.92 % 506,220 5,371 4.26 % SBA Payroll Protection Program 13,580 356 10.40 % 57,428 1,762 12.31 % Residential Real Estate 138,437 1,678 4.81 % 106,847 1,092 4.10 % Installment and Other 6,694 50 2.99 % 7,024 45 2.55 % Total Loans Receivable 2,261,600 25,134 4.41 % 2,217,747 23,985 4.34 % Total Interest Earning Assets $ 3,768,929 $ 32,782 3.40 % $ 3,739,509 $ 30,330 3.21 % Liabilities: Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits 1,942,800 - 0.00 % 1,902,386 - 0.00 % Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 307,736 40 0.05 % 278,539 31 0.04 % Money Market and Savings Deposits 1,237,809 383 0.12 % 1,254,257 308 0.10 % Certificates of Deposit 42,396 10 0.10 % 41,303 10 0.10 % Total Deposits 3,530,741 433 0.05 % 3,476,485 349 0.04 % Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings 2,609 16 2.37 % 46,473 93 0.80 % Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings 1,590,550 449 0.11 % 1,620,572 442 0.11 % Total Deposits and Borrowings $ 3,533,350 $ 449 0.05 % $ 3,522,958 $ 442 0.05 % Net Interest Income $ 32,333 $ 29,888 Net Interest Rate Spread 3.35 % 3.16 % Net Interest Margin 3.40 % 3.21 % Net Interest Margin, excluding SBA PPP 3.38 % 3.06 %

American Business Bank Figures in $000 QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited) For the three months ended: September 2022 September 2021 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions $ 78,168 $ 467 2.37 % $ 404,686 $ 162 0.16 % Investment Securities: US Agencies 139,525 570 1.63 % 205,251 341 0.66 % Mortgage Backed Securities 747,130 3,404 1.82 % 646,607 2,514 1.56 % State and Municipals 513,082 2,840 2.21 % 481,594 2,561 2.13 % US Treasuries - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % Corporate Bonds 14,424 142 3.93 % 11,395 118 4.15 % Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity 1,414,161 6,956 1.97 % 1,344,847 5,534 1.65 % Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 15,000 225 6.00 % 11,779 177 6.01 % Total Investment Securities 1,429,161 7,181 2.01 % 1,356,626 5,711 1.68 % Loans Receivable: Commercial Real Estate 1,609,616 16,938 4.17 % 1,219,958 12,672 4.12 % Commercial and Industrial 493,273 6,112 4.92 % 379,774 3,979 4.16 % SBA Payroll Protection Program 13,580 356 10.40 % 287,736 4,700 6.48 % Residential Real Estate 138,437 1,678 4.81 % 109,682 1,034 3.74 % Installment and Other 6,694 50 2.99 % 5,063 52 4.09 % Total Loans Receivable 2,261,600 25,134 4.41 % 2,002,213 22,437 4.45 % Total Interest Earning Assets $ 3,768,929 $ 32,782 3.40 % $ 3,763,525 $ 28,310 2.94 % Liabilities: Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits 1,942,800 - 0.00 % 1,956,996 - 0.00 % Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 307,736 40 0.05 % 261,017 38 0.06 % Money Market and Savings Deposits 1,237,809 383 0.12 % 1,323,828 403 0.12 % Certificates of Deposit 42,396 10 0.10 % 36,425 11 0.12 % Total Deposits 3,530,741 433 0.05 % 3,578,266 452 0.05 % Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings 2,609 16 2.37 % - - 0.00 % Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings 1,590,550 449 0.11 % 1,621,270 452 0.11 % Total Deposits and Borrowings $ 3,533,350 $ 449 0.05 % $ 3,578,266 $ 452 0.05 % Net Interest Income $ 32,333 $ 27,858 Net Interest Rate Spread 3.35 % 2.89 % Net Interest Margin 3.40 % 2.94 % Net Interest Margin, excluding SBA PPP 3.38 % 2.64 %

American Business Bank Figures in $000 QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited) For the nine months ended: September 2022 September 2021 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions $ 93,909 $ 610 0.87 % $ 317,484 $ 327 0.14 % Investment Securities: US Agencies 157,790 661 0.56 % 215,440 1,131 0.70 % Mortgage Backed Securities 775,707 9,820 1.69 % 504,787 5,308 1.40 % State and Municipals 518,645 8,623 2.22 % 444,236 7,223 2.17 % US Treasuries - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % Corporate Bonds 13,897 386 3.71 % 10,588 282 3.56 % Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity 1,466,039 19,490 1.77 % 1,175,051 13,944 1.58 % Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 13,726 630 6.12 % 11,427 515 6.01 % Total Investment Securities 1,479,765 20,120 1.81 % 1,186,478 14,459 1.62 % Loans Receivable: Commercial Real Estate 1,523,630 46,837 4.11 % 1,163,444 36,090 4.15 % Commercial and Industrial 488,401 16,173 4.43 % 350,385 11,361 4.34 % SBA Payroll Protection Program 60,100 3,993 8.88 % 483,059 15,810 4.38 % Residential Real Estate 118,453 3,781 4.27 % 93,730 2,682 3.83 % Installment and Other 6,821 144 2.83 % 5,211 128 3.29 % Total Loans Receivable 2,197,405 70,928 4.32 % 2,095,829 66,071 4.21 % Total Interest Earning Assets $ 3,771,079 $ 91,658 3.21 % $ 3,599,791 $ 80,857 2.96 % Liabilities: Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits 1,943,140 - 0.00 % 1,854,013 - 0.00 % Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 287,208 97 0.05 % 261,329 119 0.06 % Money Market and Savings Deposits 1,264,963 1,013 0.11 % 1,275,594 1,243 0.13 % Certificates of Deposit 41,331 31 0.10 % 35,251 36 0.14 % Total Deposits 3,536,642 1,141 0.04 % 3,426,187 1,398 0.05 % Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings 16,370 108 0.88 % 2 - 0.37 % Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings 1,609,872 1,249 0.10 % 1,572,176 1,398 0.12 % Total Deposits and Borrowings $ 3,553,011 $ 1,249 0.05 % $ 3,426,189 $ 1,398 0.05 % Net Interest Income $ 90,409 $ 79,459 Net Interest Rate Spread 3.16 % 2.91 % Net Interest Margin 3.21 % 2.95 % Net Interest Margin, excluding SBA PPP 3.11 % 2.73 %

American Business Bank Figures in $000 SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (unaudited) September June December September 2022 2022 2021 2021 Performance Ratios: Quarterly: Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 1.39 % 1.20 % 0.97 % 1.19 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 21.22 % 18.56 % 14.17 % 17.02 % Efficiency Ratio 45.38 % 45.11 % 51.10 % 45.23 % Year-to-Date Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 1.20 % 1.11 % 1.03 % 1.06 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 17.98 % 16.42 % 14.95 % 15.22 % Efficiency Ratio 46.66 % 47.38 % 51.77 % 52.00 % Capital Adequacy: Total Risk Based Capital Ratio 12.39 % 12.66 % 13.21 % 13.74 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 11.35 % 11.58 % 12.09 % 12.59 % Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio 11.35 % 11.58 % 12.09 % 12.59 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 8.40 % 8.07 % 7.09 % 7.04 % Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets 6.24 % 6.34 % 7.12 % 7.01 % Asset Quality Overview Non-Performing Loans $ 2,337 $ 1,208 $ 338 $ 349 Loans 90+ Days Past Due and Still Accruing - - - - Total Non-Performing Loans 2,337 1,208 338 349 Restructured Loans - - - - Other Real Estate Owned - - - - ALLL / Loans Receivable 1.23 % 1.23 % 1.21 % 1.20 % Non-Performing Loans / Total Loans Receivable * 0.10 % 0.05 % 0.02 % 0.02 % Non-Performing Loans / Total Loans Receivable *, excluding PPP ** 0.10 % 0.05 % 0.02 % 0.02 % Non-Performing Assets / Total Assets * 0.06 % 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Non-Performing Assets / Total Assets *, excluding PPP ** 0.06 % 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) quarterly $ 5 $ (23 ) $ (27 ) $ 260 Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) year-to-date $ (31 ) $ (37 ) $ (178 ) $ (151 ) Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) year-to-date / Average (0.00 %) (0.00 %) (0.01 %) (0.01 %) Loans Receivable * Includes non-accrual loans, accruing loans past due 90+ days and Troubled Debt Restructurings (TDRs). ** SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)

