The International Energy Agency (IEA) has published its "World Energy Outlook 2022" report. It expects the energy crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine to accelerate the global energy transition.From pv magazine Germany PV and wind power are the most important way to reduce emissions in the electricity sector, the IEA said in its new "World Energy Outlook 2022" report. Their share of electricity generation will increase from 10% in 2021 to 40% in 2030, reaching 70% in 2050, according to the agency. Solar provided more than 3% of global electricity generation in 2021. Annual capacity ...

