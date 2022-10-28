Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of instrument issued by Nordea Bank Abp (534/22)

As from November 01, 2022, the instrument specified below issued by Nordea Bank Abp will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Instrument ISIN MINI S FINGB NORDNET 36 SE0018199630 MINI S FINGB NORDNET 27 SE0018169765 MINI S FINGB NORDNET 22 SE0017573009 MINI S FINGB NORDNET 14 SE0017212004 MINI S FINGB NORDNET 08 SE0017191984 MINI S FINGB NORDNET 04 SE0017099161 BEAR FING X2 N2 SE0015490701 BEAR FINGB X1 NORDNET SE0011168269 BEAR FINGERPRINT X1 NORDNET 1 SE0017568843 BEAR FINGERPRINT X2 NORDNET 1 SE0015490883 BLANKA FINGX1 N1 SE0011169606 The last day of trading will be October 31, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.