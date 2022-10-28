Anzeige
Freitag, 28.10.2022

WKN: A2N6F4 ISIN: FI4000297767 Ticker-Symbol: 04Q 
Tradegate
28.10.22
12:14 Uhr
9,710 Euro
+0,008
+0,08 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
OMX Copenhagen 25
EURO STOXX 50
GlobeNewswire
28.10.2022 | 15:41
105 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of instrument issued by Nordea Bank Abp (534/22)

As from November 01, 2022, the instrument specified below issued by Nordea Bank
Abp will be delisted upon request from the issuer. 

Instrument           ISIN    
MINI S FINGB NORDNET 36    SE0018199630
MINI S FINGB NORDNET 27    SE0018169765
MINI S FINGB NORDNET 22    SE0017573009
MINI S FINGB NORDNET 14    SE0017212004
MINI S FINGB NORDNET 08    SE0017191984
MINI S FINGB NORDNET 04    SE0017099161
BEAR FING X2 N2        SE0015490701
BEAR FINGB X1 NORDNET     SE0011168269
BEAR FINGERPRINT X1 NORDNET 1 SE0017568843
BEAR FINGERPRINT X2 NORDNET 1 SE0015490883
BLANKA FINGX1 N1        SE0011169606

The last day of trading will be October 31, 2022.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
