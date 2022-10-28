Anzeige
PR Newswire
28.10.2022 | 16:58
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elea Digital to develop data center in Porto Alegre

With relevant expansion plans, Elea Digital announces the biggest data center set-up in Brazil's Southern region

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elea Digital and TIM (TIMS3) announced today signing a purchase and sale agreement of a real estate owned by TIM, located in the technology and innovation hub of Porto Alegre's downtown, in Rio Grande do Sul, in which Elea Digital plans to develop the largest data center in the South of Brazil.

Alessandro Lombardi

The transaction was approved by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) and completed.

With this new acquisition, Elea Digital asserts its position in the southern region of Brazil and aims to contribute to solving the lack of digital infrastructure in this geographic area. With the mark of seven data centers in its ecosystem, this is Elea Digital's second site (POA2) in the city of Porto Alegre.

Through the transaction with TIM - that will maintain a long term colocation contract with the newly established venture -, Elea Digital plans to develop and expand the asset, which is currently four thousand sqm, with 5MVA of power.

Also present in Curitiba (CTA1), São Paulo (SPO1), Brasilia (BSB1 and BSB2) and Rio de Janeiro (RJO1), Elea Digital platform of edge ecosystem will continue to cooperate with the expansion of the country's digital capability, focusing on 5G technology, cloud applications and company transformations.

The task of promoting the country's digitalization now gets strengthened by the transaction with TIM, a leader in this transformation in Brazil.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1931810/Alessandro_Lombardi.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elea-digital-to-develop-data-center-in-porto-alegre-301662498.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
