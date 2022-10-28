Anzeige
Freitag, 28.10.2022
Spekulation! Schlägt „Big Pharma“ bei dieser Aktie zu? STRONG BUY!
WKN: A140M9 ISIN: US55315J1025 Ticker-Symbol: NNIC 
Frankfurt
01.03.22
21:53 Uhr
9,440 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
28.10.2022 | 17:31
144 Leser
MMC Norilsk Nickel: Nornickel's Board of directors recommends new directors

DJ NORNICKEL'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS NEW DIRECTORS

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) NORNICKEL'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS NEW DIRECTORS 28-Oct-2022 / 18:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRESS RELEASE

Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company")

NORNICKEL'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS NEW DIRECTORS

Moscow, October 28, 2022 - The Board of Directors of Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, has recommend the following nominees to the Board of Directors for the Extraordinary General Meeting vote:

-- Alexandrov Denis

-- Batekhin Sergey

-- Bashkirov Alexey

-- Bezdenezhnykh Elena

-- Bougrov Andrey

-- Volk Sergey

-- Germanovich Alexey

-- Zakharova Alexandra

-- Zakharova Marianna

-- Ivanov Alexey

-- Luchitsky Stanislav

-- Sheibak Egor

-- Shvarts Evgeny

Out of 13 nominees to the Board of Directors 6 are independent.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are accepted for trading on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchange.

Media Relations: Investor Relations:

Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20

Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US55315J1025 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     MNOD 
LEI Code:   253400JPTEEW143W3E47 
Sequence No.: 197640 
EQS News ID:  1474973 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1474973&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2022 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
