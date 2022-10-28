MMC Norilsk Nickel: Nornickel's Board of directors recommends new directors

DJ NORNICKEL'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS NEW DIRECTORS

PRESS RELEASE

Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company")

NORNICKEL'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS NEW DIRECTORS

Moscow, October 28, 2022 - The Board of Directors of Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, has recommend the following nominees to the Board of Directors for the Extraordinary General Meeting vote:

-- Alexandrov Denis

-- Batekhin Sergey

-- Bashkirov Alexey

-- Bezdenezhnykh Elena

-- Bougrov Andrey

-- Volk Sergey

-- Germanovich Alexey

-- Zakharova Alexandra

-- Zakharova Marianna

-- Ivanov Alexey

-- Luchitsky Stanislav

-- Sheibak Egor

-- Shvarts Evgeny

Out of 13 nominees to the Board of Directors 6 are independent.

