Freitag, 28.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Spekulation! Schlägt „Big Pharma“ bei dieser Aktie zu? STRONG BUY!
Anzeige

28.10.2022
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 28

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

28 October 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 28 October 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 90,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 332.0187 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 334.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 327 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 13,626,303 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 232,465,120 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 28 October 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
2296328.00 08:15:2200061826181TRLO0LSE
440328.00 08:15:2200061826180TRLO0LSE
2345327.00 08:26:5900061826669TRLO0LSE
915331.50 08:36:5900061827098TRLO0LSE
408332.50 08:37:2900061827120TRLO0LSE
67332.50 08:37:2900061827119TRLO0LSE
1200332.50 08:37:2900061827118TRLO0LSE
600332.50 08:37:2900061827117TRLO0LSE
600332.50 08:37:2900061827116TRLO0LSE
2300332.00 08:38:0600061827138TRLO0LSE
2380331.00 08:38:3000061827140TRLO0LSE
2057330.50 08:39:3900061827185TRLO0LSE
1226329.50 08:40:0200061827203TRLO0LSE
600329.50 08:40:0200061827202TRLO0LSE
408329.50 08:40:0200061827201TRLO0LSE
2949332.00 10:07:3300061831675TRLO0LSE
618332.00 10:07:4900061831693TRLO0LSE
395332.00 10:07:4900061831692TRLO0LSE
1071332.00 10:07:4900061831691TRLO0LSE
1030332.00 10:07:4900061831690TRLO0LSE
290332.00 10:07:4900061831689TRLO0LSE
106332.00 10:07:4900061831696TRLO0LSE
326332.00 10:07:4900061831695TRLO0LSE
600332.00 10:07:4900061831694TRLO0LSE
1039331.50 10:15:4600061832119TRLO0LSE
1091331.50 10:15:4600061832118TRLO0LSE
873330.50 10:37:1500061832934TRLO0LSE
578331.00 11:15:4700061835661TRLO0LSE
600331.00 11:15:4700061835660TRLO0LSE
600331.00 11:15:4700061835659TRLO0LSE
600331.00 11:15:4700061835658TRLO0LSE
597330.50 11:15:4700061835666TRLO0LSE
622330.50 11:15:4700061835665TRLO0LSE
768330.50 11:15:4700061835664TRLO0LSE
189330.50 11:15:4700061835663TRLO0LSE
910330.50 11:15:4700061835662TRLO0LSE
296331.00 12:06:3100061837899TRLO0LSE
641330.50 12:09:1900061838042TRLO0LSE
600330.50 12:09:1900061838041TRLO0LSE
250330.50 12:09:1900061838040TRLO0LSE
441330.50 12:09:1900061838039TRLO0LSE
539332.00 12:34:1200061839067TRLO0LSE
348332.00 12:34:1200061839066TRLO0LSE
2028331.50 12:34:1200061839068TRLO0LSE
581332.00 12:34:1200061839070TRLO0LSE
573332.00 12:34:1200061839069TRLO0LSE
538332.00 13:04:1200061839956TRLO0LSE
330332.00 13:04:1200061839959TRLO0LSE
606332.00 13:04:1200061839958TRLO0LSE
1170332.00 13:04:1200061839957TRLO0LSE
77331.50 13:27:5400061840908TRLO0LSE
143331.00 13:27:5400061840911TRLO0LSE
1200331.00 13:27:5400061840910TRLO0LSE
600331.00 13:27:5400061840909TRLO0LSE
479331.50 13:27:5400061840915TRLO0LSE
65331.50 13:27:5400061840914TRLO0LSE
602331.50 13:27:5400061840913TRLO0LSE
1161331.50 13:27:5400061840912TRLO0LSE
970331.50 13:29:3200061840941TRLO0LSE
582332.50 13:35:0100061842067TRLO0LSE
1446332.50 13:35:0100061842066TRLO0LSE
354332.50 13:35:0100061842065TRLO0LSE
1141332.50 13:35:0100061842064TRLO0LSE
230332.50 13:35:0100061842063TRLO0LSE
249332.50 13:35:0100061842062TRLO0LSE
1250332.50 13:35:0100061842069TRLO0LSE
273332.50 13:35:0100061842068TRLO0LSE
514332.50 13:35:0100061842070TRLO0LSE
80332.50 13:35:0100061842071TRLO0LSE
2136332.00 13:47:5600061842625TRLO0LSE
40332.00 13:47:5600061842624TRLO0LSE
490333.50 14:13:5200061843743TRLO0LSE
541333.50 14:13:5200061843742TRLO0LSE
901333.50 14:13:5200061843741TRLO0LSE
346333.50 14:14:2200061843781TRLO0LSE
997333.50 14:14:2200061843780TRLO0LSE
106333.00 14:24:3500061844310TRLO0LSE
1965333.00 14:24:3500061844309TRLO0LSE
1607333.00 14:24:3500061844308TRLO0LSE
566333.00 14:24:3500061844307TRLO0LSE
22333.00 14:24:3500061844311TRLO0LSE
1770332.50 14:29:2200061844619TRLO0LSE
196332.50 14:29:2200061844618TRLO0LSE
1961334.00 14:43:3600061846473TRLO0LSE
1957333.50 14:50:1500061847464TRLO0LSE
1950333.50 14:50:1500061847463TRLO0LSE
1086333.50 14:50:1500061847466TRLO0LSE
520333.50 14:50:1500061847465TRLO0LSE
142333.00 14:57:2300061847716TRLO0LSE
640333.00 14:57:2300061847715TRLO0LSE
147333.00 14:57:2300061847718TRLO0LSE
662333.00 14:57:2300061847717TRLO0LSE
147333.00 14:58:2300061847740TRLO0LSE
662333.00 14:58:2300061847739TRLO0LSE
97333.00 14:59:4300061847812TRLO0LSE
159333.00 14:59:4300061847814TRLO0LSE
719333.00 14:59:4300061847813TRLO0LSE
618333.00 15:00:4500061847901TRLO0LSE
188333.00 15:02:3800061848060TRLO0LSE
668333.00 15:02:3800061848059TRLO0LSE
600333.00 15:02:3800061848061TRLO0LSE
598333.00 15:02:3800061848062TRLO0LSE
1200332.50 15:10:5900061848635TRLO0LSE
660332.50 15:10:5900061848634TRLO0LSE
415332.50 15:10:5900061848636TRLO0LSE
1596334.50 15:34:5100061850212TRLO0LSE
457334.50 15:34:5100061850211TRLO0LSE
469334.00 15:35:3600061850268TRLO0LSE
1414334.00 15:35:3600061850267TRLO0LSE
148334.00 15:35:3600061850266TRLO0LSE
450334.00 16:06:4000061852098TRLO0LSE
1200334.00 16:06:4000061852097TRLO0LSE
600334.00 16:06:4000061852096TRLO0LSE
290334.50 16:09:0000061852221TRLO0LSE
1800334.50 16:12:0000061852510TRLO0LSE
46334.50 16:12:0000061852511TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
