SEIF S.p.A: SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.: TERMINATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT ENTERED INTO ON A VOLUNTARY BASIS FOLLOWING ADMISSION TO EURONEXT GROWTH PARIS

PRESS RELEASE

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.:

TERMINATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT ENTERED INTO ON A VOLUNTARY BASIS FOLLOWING ADMISSION TO EURONEXT GROWTH PARIS

Rome, October 28th 2022 - Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.A. (the "Company" or "SEIF") media content provider and publisher of various editorial and multimedia products, a company whose shares are traded on Euronext Growth Milan, a multilateral system organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and Euronext Growth Paris, hereby announces that on October 25th, 2022, the Company has notified to the liquidity provider, Louis Capital Markets UK LLP - French Branch (the "Liquidity Provider"), its intention to terminate the liquidity contract signed on a voluntary basis on July 15th, 2019 (the "Contract").

The termination, exercised after three years from the admission of the shares to trading on Euronext Growth Paris also to reduce bureaucratic and economic costs related to the management of the Contract, will be effective on October 31st, 2022. SEIF will consider during the next financial year whether to restart the relationship with the Liquidity Provider.

***

SOCIETA? EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, President and CEO. The company publishes several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, founded by Antonio Padellaro and edited by Marco Travaglio, the news website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine FQ Millennium, edited by Peter Gomez, and the publishing house Paper First, edited by Marco Lillo. SEIF has recently embarked on a process of diversification to become more and more of an all-round media content provider, launching a strategy to develop its products in a digital and data-driven key and to produce TV with the LOFT business unit.

