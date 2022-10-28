Moncton, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2022) - Meily Property Solutions, the New Brunswick-based distressed property specialists, have revealed their strategy for acquiring discounted properties. The firm, whose headquarters are located in Moncton, Eastern Canada, provides an alternative means of selling properties for home-owners that are seeking to avoid the complexities and costs involved in the traditional real estate route.

Meily Property Solutions is capitalizing on Canada's increasingly attractive real estate market, providing opportunities for those looking to invest, as well as offering a quick selling option for home-owners with distressed properties. For instance, a property might be rendered distressed if a family member has passed away or if the property is falling apart, and selling via typical pathways is therefore deemed a challenge.

Meily Property Solutions provides direct agreements with home-owners to purchase their property at a discounted rate, and as a result, they are able to offer an unrivaled speed with which the purchase can be carried out. This bypasses the haggling, cleaning and process of organizing open houses for sellers.

"We have partnered with friends and family or accredited Investors who want to enjoy the benefits of investing in real estate but do not have the knowledge or experience. When they cannot find opportunities in the home market, these people work in tandem with us and they have the opportunity to invest, which in turn creates passive income without having to do the hard work," says Martin Mei Co-Founder of Meily Property Solutions.

Senior officials from the firm underline that Meily Property Solutions has plans in place to begin applying this strategy to commercial properties and self-storage facilities, due to the enhanced investment opportunities and the reduced level of risk presented by these properties.

"My wife, Lyne, and I started this firm from scratch with zero funding. We are proud to have built Meily Property Solutions through creative financing and savvy strategies, and in the space of just over a year of trading, we now have over $6.5 million assets under management. We are also keen to utilize Meily Property Solutions as an instrument for helping local communities - so far, we have established over 35 improved rental units that are contributing towards the construction of more family-friendly neighborhoods in New Brunswick," concludes Martin Mei, Co-Founder of Meily Property Solutions.

