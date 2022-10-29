FingerMotion Retains Law Firms to Investigate Recent Market Activity

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2022 / FingerMotion, Inc. ("FingerMotion" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:FNGR), a mobile data and services company, announces that its Board of Directors, after carefully reviewing the trading history of its common stock from September 1, 2022 to the present, believes that the Company may have been the target of a market manipulation scheme involving naked short selling of fictitious shares of its common stock that were neither authorized nor issued by the Company.

In order to preserve the value of its shareholders equity, the Company has retained Christian Levine Law Group and Warshaw Burstein, LLP. These firms, during the past 22 years, have successfully prosecuted and collected millions of dollars in damages on behalf of their clients from broker-dealers, market-makers, hedge funds, and asset-based lenders who have engaged in market manipulation schemes.

Finger Motion, Inc. intends to thoroughly investigate and aggressively prosecute any party that attempts to manipulate the market price of the Company's shares and will spare no expense in protecting the rights and interests of its shareholders.

About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. It is one of only a few companies in China with access to wholesale rechargeable minutes from China's largest mobile phone providers that can be resold to consumers. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the Company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the Company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the Company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets.

