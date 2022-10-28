Anzeige
WKN: 923448 ISIN: US2041571017 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
28.10.22
22:00 Uhr
14,650 US-Dollar
+0,700
+5,02 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.10.2022 | 15:04
9 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Community West Bancshares Earns $3.5 Million, or $0.39 Per Diluted Share, in Third Quarter 2022; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.075 Per Common Share

GOLETA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community West Bancshares ("Community West" or the "Company"), (NASDAQ: CWBC), parent company of Community West Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $3.5 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $2.6 million, or $0.30 diluted share, for the preceding quarter, and $3.6 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021. For the first nine months of 2022, the Company reported net income of $10.1 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, compared to $10.2 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2021.

Earnings for the third quarter of 2022 were impacted by a one-time $132,000 recovery related to a prior OREO expense, and a $298,000 provision expense for loan losses. This compared to a $252,000 provision expense recorded during the preceding quarter.

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per common share, payable November 30, 2022, to common shareholders of record on November 14, 2022.

"Our third quarter operating results reflect strong growth in the loan portfolio and continued net interest margin expansion," stated Martin E. Plourd, President & Chief Executive Officer of Community West Bancshares. "Loan growth has really started to materialize, with total loans increasing 3.6% during the quarter, or 14.5% annually, primarily reflecting increases in the C&I, commercial real estate and manufactured housing portfolios. Additionally, our net interest margin improved substantially on a linked quarter basis, improving 38 basis points to 4.39%, as we took advantage of interest rate increases enacted by the Federal Reserve and invested cash balances into higher yielding loans and securities. We remain well positioned for additional rising interest rates, which should allow us to maintain our strong net interest margin, and ample on-balance sheet liquidity to support loan demand and temper rising deposit costs."

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

  • Net income was $3.5 million, or $0.39 per diluted share in the third quarter 2022, compared to $2.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted share in second quarter 2022, and $3.6 million, or $0.41 per diluted share in third quarter 2021.
  • Net interest income increased to $11.9 million for third quarter 2022, compared to $11.0 million in second quarter 2022 and $10.9 million in third quarter 2021.
  • Net interest margin improved to 4.39% for the third quarter 2022, compared to 4.01% in second quarter 2022, and 3.97% in third quarter 2021.
  • Return on average assets was 1.25% for the third quarter 2022, compared to 0.93% in second quarter 2022, and 1.28% in third quarter 2021.
  • Return on average equity was 12.65% for the third quarter 2022, compared to 9.92% in second quarter 2022, and 14.77% in third quarter 2021.
  • The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $298,000 for third quarter 2022, compared to a provision of $252,000 for second quarter 2022, and a provision of $7,000 for third quarter 2021.
  • The Allowance for Loan Losses ("ALL") was 1.20% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2022, compared to 1.22% at June 30, 2022, and 1.19% at September 30, 2021.
  • Net non-accrual loans improved to $239,000 at September 30, 2022, compared to $379,000 at June 30, 2022, and $1.7 million at September 30, 2021.
  • Total loans increased by $33.0 million to $945.7 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $912.7 million, at June 30, 2022, and increased $55.1 million compared to $890.6 million, at September 30, 2021.
  • Stockholders' equity increased $2.7 million to $109.8 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $107.1 million at June 30, 2022, and $98.8 million at September 30, 2021. During the quarter, the Company had a $307,000 increase in Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income ("AOCI") related to an increase in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities reflecting the increase in market interest rates during the quarter.
  • Non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $6.4 million to $243.1 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $236.7 million at June 30, 2022, and increased $23.3 million compared to $219.8 million at September 30, 2021.
  • Book value per common share increased to $12.54 at September 30, 2022, compared to $12.25 at June 30, 2022, and $11.46 at September 30, 2021.
  • The Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.83% at September 30, 2022, compared to 9.30% at June 30, 2022, and 8.59% at September 30, 2021.

Income Statement

Net interest income increased 8.3% to $11.9 million in the third quarter 2022, compared to $11.0 million in the preceding quarter and increased 9.1% compared to $10.9 million in third quarter 2021. Interest income from loans increased 6.6% or $738,000 compared to the prior quarter due to increased average balances and loan yields. Interest income from securities and interest-earning deposits increased 36.4% or $210,000 compared to the prior quarter primarily due to increased average security balances and higher earning-deposit yields because of increased market rates. Total interest expense for the quarter increased 5.00% or $35,000 compared to the prior quarter due to increased rates on interest-bearing demand deposits.   

Net interest margin was 4.39% for third quarter 2022, a 38 basis point increase compared to second quarter 2022, and a 42 basis point increase compared to third quarter 2021. "Our net interest margin for the third quarter benefitted from strong net interest income generation, solid loan growth and rising interest rates. New loans that carry a higher interest rate are replacing lower rate PPP loans, which is helping our net interest margin," said Richard Pimentel, Chief Financial Officer. The yield on loans for the third quarter 2022 increased 11 basis points to 5.03% compared to 4.92% for the second 2022 quarter because of increased loan rates on new originations and the impact of higher market rates. The yield on federal funds and interest-earning deposits increased 128 bps to 2.09% for the third quarter 2022 due to increases in rates earned for overnight deposits and rates money market deposits. The cost of funds for the third quarter increased 2 basis points to 0.30%, compared to 0.28% for the preceding quarter due to changes in portfolio mix.

Non-interest income for the third quarter 2022 decreased $179,000 to $872,000 compared to $1.1 million in second quarter 2022 as a result of lower loan fees and less gain-on-sale of loans. Other loan fees were $292,000 for the third quarter 2022 compared to $377,000 in second quarter 2022. Gain on sale of loans was $49,000 in the third quarter 2022 compared to $136,000 in the second quarter of 2022 as a result of less sales during the quarter. Non-interest income increased 14.4% to $3.2 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared to $2.8 million in the first nine months of 2021. The increase was primarily due to a $549,000 BOLI policy payout and a $992,000 recapture of expenses from a lawsuit settlement related to a foreclosed asset during the first quarter of 2022.

Non-interest expense decreased $502,000 to $7.6 million in third quarter 2022 compared to $8.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to lower salaries and benefits and reductions in all other expense. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $158,000 compared to second quarter 2022 due to lower costs related to vacation, procurement, contract labor and employee relations expense. Other non-interest expense decreased $283,000 compared to the second quarter due to lower OREO expense.

Balance Sheet

Total assets decreased $18.6 million, or 1.7%, to $1.09 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $1.11 billion, at June 30, 2022, and decreased $47.3 million, or 4.2%, compared to $1.14 billion, at September 30, 2021. Total interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions decreased $50.4 million to $49.5 million at September 30, 2022, compared to June 30, 2022, as excess cash balances were deployed into higher yielding loans. Total investment securities were $59.9 million at quarter end, compared to $60.5 million in the prior quarter. Total loans increased by $33.0 million, or 3.6%, to $945.7 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $912.7 million, at June 30, 2022, and increased $55.1 million, or 6.2%, compared to $890.6 million, at September 30, 2021. Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $34.1 million during the quarter and increased $89.4 million compared to September 30, 2021.

Commercial real estate loans outstanding (which include SBA 504, construction and land) were up 15.0% from year ago levels to $544.4 million at September 30, 2022, and comprise 57.6% of the total loan portfolio. Manufactured housing loans were up 6.0% from year ago levels to $310.0 million and represent 32.8% of total loans. Commercial loans (which include agriculture loans) were up 6.1% from year ago levels to $70.8 million and represent 7.5% of the total loan portfolio. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had seven PPP loans totaling $1.8 million remaining on its balance sheet from both the first and second rounds of PPP funding. PPP loans of $1.8 million represent less than one percent of total loans at September 30, 2022, down from $2.9 million at June 30, 2022, and $36.1 million at September 30, 2021.

Total deposits decreased $42.5 million, or 4.7%, to $852.2 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $894.7 million at June 30, 2022, and decreased $79.8 million, or 8.6%, compared to $931.9 million at September 30, 2021. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits were $243.1 million at September 30, 2022, a $6.4 million increase compared to $236.7 million at June 30, 2022, and a $23.3 million increase compared to $219.8 million at September 30, 2021. Higher cost interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $36.4 million to $439.5 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $475.9 million at June 30, 2022, and decreased $68.6 million compared to $508.0 million at September 30, 2021. Certificates of deposit, which include brokered deposits, decreased $10.7 million during the quarter to $145.8 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $156.5 million at June 30, 2022, and decreased $37.1 million compared to $182.9 million at September 30, 2021.

Stockholders' equity increased to $109.8 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $107.1 million at June 30, 2022, and $98.8 million at September 30, 2021. Book value per common share increased to $12.54 at September 30, 2022, compared to $12.25 at June 30, 2022, and $11.46 at September 30, 2021.

Credit Quality

"Credit quality metrics continue to improve, with a substantial decrease in net-nonaccrual loans compared to a year ago," said William F. Filippin, Chief Credit Officer. At September 30, 2022, asset quality reflected improvement due to positive loan risk rating migrations during the third quarter. Total classified loans and net non-accrual loans decreased year-over-year due to improvements in the loan portfolio and payoffs in these categories. All loans rated "Watch" or worse are monitored monthly and proactive measures are taken when any signs of deterioration to the credit are discovered.

The Company recorded a provision expense of $298,000 in the third quarter 2022, compared to a provision expense of $252,000 in second quarter 2022, and a provision expense of $7,000 in third quarter 2021. The allowance for loan losses was $11.1 million, or 1.20% of total loans held for investment, at September 30, 2022. Net non-accrual loans, plus net other assets acquired through foreclosure, decreased 5.3% to $2.5 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $2.6 million at June 30, 2022, and decreased 42.3% compared to $4.3 million at September 30, 2021.

Net non-accrual loans improved substantially to $239,000 as of September 30, 2022, compared to $379,000 at June 30, 2022, and $1.7 million at September 30, 2021. Of the $239,000 of net non-accrual loans at September 30, 2022, $153,000 were single family loans and $85,000 were manufactured housing loans.

There was $2.3 million in other assets acquired through foreclosure as of September 30, 2022, and at June 30, 2022. This compared to $2.6 million at September 30, 2021. The OREO balance relates to one property in the net amount of $2.3 million.

Stock Repurchase Program

On August 27, 2021, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had extended the stock repurchase plan until August 31, 2023. The Company did not repurchase shares during the third quarter of 2022, leaving $1.4 million available under the previously announced repurchase program.

Company Overview

Community West Bancshares is a financial services company with headquarters in Goleta, California. The Company is the holding company for Community West Bank, the largest publicly traded community bank serving California's Central Coast area of Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Community West Bank has seven full-service California branch banking offices in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, Oxnard and Paso Robles. The principal business activities of the Company are Relationship Banking, Manufactured Housing lending and Government Guaranteed lending.

Industry Accolades

In May of 2022, Community West was ranked #125 on the American Banker Magazine's list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity as of December 31, 2021.

Community West Bank was awarded a "Super Premier Performance" rating by The Findley Reports. For 52 years, The Findley Reports has been recognizing the financial performance of banking institutions in California and the Western United States. Community West Bank is rated 5-star Superior by Bauer Financial.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This release contains certain forward-looking statements about the Company and the Bank that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about future financial and operational results, expectations, or intentions are forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect management's current views of future events and operations. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company as of the date of this release. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve and are subject to significant risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control including, but not limited to, risks from the COVID-19 pandemic, the strength of the United States economy in general and of the local economies in which we conduct operations, the effect of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including changes in interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, inflation, weather, natural disasters, climate change, increased unemployment, deterioration in credit quality of our loan portfolio and/or the value of the collateral securing the repayment of those loans, reduction in the value of our investment securities, the costs and effects of litigation and of adverse outcomes of such litigation, the cost and ability to attract and retain key employees, a breach of our operational or security systems, policies or procedures including cyber-attacks on us or third party vendors or service providers, regulatory or legal developments, United States tax policies, including our effective income tax rate, and our ability to implement and execute our business plan and strategy and expand our operations as provided therein. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including the risk factors contained in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available in the "Investor Relations" section of our website, https://www.communitywest.com/sec-filings/documents/default.aspx. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any obligation) to update or alter such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES       
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS       
(unaudited)       
(in 000's, except per share data)       
        
 September 30, June 30, March 31, September 30,
 2022 2022 2022 2021
        
Cash and cash equivalents$1,806  $2,361  $2,043  $2,129 
Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions 49,489   99,915   191,145   184,806 
Investment securities 59,909   60,513   21,805   23,608 
Loans:       
Commercial 70,811   67,681   70,480   66,713 
Commercial real estate 544,373   516,514   492,181   473,338 
SBA 6,955   7,922   8,403   9,589 
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) 1,810   2,920   7,504   36,109 
Manufactured housing 309,989   305,749   299,969   292,476 
Single family real estate 8,943   9,038   8,824   8,659 
HELOC 3,373   3,380   3,475   3,717 
Other (1) (560)  (532)  (528)  (6)
Total loans 945,694   912,672   890,308   890,595 
        
Loans, net       
Held for sale 22,096   23,124   24,193   24,400 
Held for investment 923,598   889,548   866,115   866,195 
Less: Allowance for loan losses (11,113)  (10,866)  (10,547)  (10,283)
Net held for investment 912,485   878,682   855,568   855,912 
NET LOANS 934,581   901,806   879,761   880,312 
        
Other assets 42,493   42,233   41,849   44,735 
        
TOTAL ASSETS$1,088,278  $1,106,828  $1,136,603  $1,135,590 
        
Deposits       
Non-interest-bearing demand$243,100  $236,696  $226,073  $219,826 
Interest-bearing demand 439,455   475,869   504,209   508,020 
Savings 23,865   25,626   24,239   21,202 
Certificates of deposit ($250,000 or more) 9,909   8,688   13,197   15,956 
Other certificates of deposit 135,860   147,785   158,022   166,938 
Total deposits 852,189   894,664   925,740   931,942 
Other borrowings 110,000   90,000   90,000   90,000 
Other liabilities 16,268   15,022   16,035   14,881 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 978,457   999,686   1,031,775   1,036,823 
        
Stockholders' equity 109,821   107,142   104,828   98,767 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY       
$1,088,278  $1,106,828  $1,136,603  $1,135,590 
        
Common shares outstanding 8,755   8,744   8,682   8,616 
        
Book value per common share$12.54  $12.25  $12.07  $11.46 
        
(1) Includes consumer, other loans, securitized loans, and deferred fees       


COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES       
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS       
(unaudited)       
(in 000's, except per share data)       
        
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,September 30,September 30,
 2022 2021 2022 2021
        
Interest income       
Loans, including fees$11,867 $11,576 $34,190 $33,865 
Investment securities and other 787  259  1,670  676 
Total interest income 12,654  11,835  35,860  34,541 
        
Deposits 528  708  1,598  2,221 
Other borrowings 203  198  593  663 
Total interest expense 731  906  2,191  2,884 
Net interest income 11,923  10,929  33,669  31,657 
Provision (credit) for loan losses 298  7  266  (207)
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 11,625  10,922  33,403  31,864 
Non-interest income       
Other loan fees 292  383  915  1,006 
Gains from loan sales, net 49  118  245  366 
Document processing fees 114  145  337  389 
Service charges 114  77  295  218 
Other 303  317  1,422  830 
Total non-interest income 872  1,040  3,214  2,809 
Non-interest expenses       
Salaries and employee benefits 4,752  4,478  14,527  13,422 
Occupancy, net 1,046  802  3,064  2,361 
Professional services 653  434  1,687  1,204 
Data processing 302  292  919  964 
Depreciation 173  191  535  594 
FDIC assessment 131  127  466  339 
Advertising and marketing 196  189  687  536 
Stock-based compensation 71  63  257  189 
Other 286  284  551  780 
Total non-interest expenses 7,610  6,860  22,693  20,389 
Income before provision for income taxes 4,887  5,102  13,924  14,284 
Provision for income taxes 1,409  1,467  3,851  4,077 
Net income$3,478 $3,635 $10,073 $10,207 
Earnings per share:       
Basic$0.40 $0.42 $1.16 $1.19 
Diluted$0.39 $0.41 $1.13 $1.17 


COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES         
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS         
(unaudited)         
(in 000's, except per share data)         
          
 Three Months Ended
 September 30,June 30, March 31, December 31,September 30,
 2022 2022 2022
 2021 2021
Interest income         
Loans, including fees$11,867 $11,129 $11,194  $11,258 $11,576
Investment securities and other 787  577  306   279  259
Total interest income 12,654  11,706  11,500   11,537  11,835
          
Deposits 528  500  570   614  708
Other borrowings 203  196  194   206  198
Total interest expense 731  696  764   820  906
Net interest income 11,923  11,010  10,736   10,717  10,929
Provision (credit) for loan losses 298  252  (284)  26  7
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 11,625  10,758  11,020   10,691  10,922
Non-interest income         
Other loan fees 292  377  246   343  383
Gains from loan sales, net 49  136  60   109  118
Document processing fees 114  122  101   123  145
Service charges 114  93  88   84  77
Other 303  323  796   285  317
Total non-interest income 872  1,051  1,291   944  1,040
Non-interest expenses         
Salaries and employee benefits 4,752  4,910  4,865   4,884  4,478
Occupancy, net 1,046  1,021  997   893  802
Professional services 653  635  399   441  434
Data processing 302  307  310   251  292
Depreciation 173  179  183   186  191
FDIC assessment 131  164  171   146  127
Advertising and marketing 196  233  258   198  189
Stock-based compensation 71  94  92   129  63
Other 286  569  (304)  478  284
Total non-interest expenses 7,610  8,112  6,971   7,606  6,860
Income before provision for income taxes 4,887  3,697  5,340   4,029  5,102
Provision for income taxes 1,409  1,062  1,380   1,135  1,467
Net income$3,478 $2,635 $3,960  $2,894 $3,635
Earnings per share:         
Basic$0.40 $0.30 $0.46  $0.34 $0.42
Diluted$0.39 $0.30 $0.45  $0.33 $0.41



 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021
 Average
Balance		InterestAverage
Yield/Cost		 Average
Balance		InterestAverage
Yield/Cost		 Average
Balance		InterestAverage
Yield/Cost
Interest-Earning Assets           
Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits$76,265 $4012.09% $149,710 $3020.81% $182,182 $730.16%
Investment securities 65,148  3862.35%  45,243  2752.44%  27,552  1862.68%
Loans (1) 935,169  11,8675.03%  907,088  11,1294.92%  882,058  11,5765.21%
Total earnings assets 1,076,582  12,6544.66%  1,102,041  11,7064.26%  1,091,792  11,8354.30%
Nonearning Assets           
Cash and due from banks 2,177     2,193     2,162   
Allowance for loan losses (11,031)    (10,765)    (10,174)  
Other assets 38,022     37,435     39,818   
Total assets$1,105,750    $1,130,904    $1,123,598   
Interest-Bearing Liabilities           
Interest-bearing demand deposits$465,317 $3250.28% $495,821 $2730.22% $499,301 $4110.33%
Savings deposits 25,133  140.22%  25,402  160.25%  21,335  180.33%
Time deposits 151,130  1890.50%  164,687  2110.51%  188,512  2790.59%
Total interest-bearing deposits 641,580  5280.33%  685,910  5000.29%  709,148  7080.40%
Other borrowings 90,764  2030.89%  90,000  1960.87%  90,000  1980.87%
Total interest-bearing liabilities$732,344 $7310.40% $775,910 $6960.36% $799,148 $9060.45%
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities           
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 248,538     232,849     211,017   
Other liabilities 15,789     15,646     15,797   
Stockholders' equity 109,079     106,499     97,636   
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$1,105,750    $1,130,904     1,123,598   
Net interest income and margin $11,9234.39%  $11,0104.01%  $10,9293.97%
Net interest spread  4.26%   3.90%   3.85%
            
Cost of total deposits  0.24%   0.22%   0.31%
Cost of funds  0.30%   0.28%   0.36%


 Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021
 Average
Balance		InterestAverage
Yield/Cost		 Average
Balance		InterestAverage
Yield/Cost
Interest-Earning Assets       
Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits$143,455 $8120.76% $115,265 $1460.17%
Investment securities 45,903  8582.50%  26,792  5302.64%
Loans (1) 912,414  34,1905.01%  883,280  33,8655.13%
Total earnings assets 1,101,772  35,8604.35%  1,025,337  34,5414.50%
Nonearning Assets       
Cash and due from banks 2,177     2,148   
Allowance for loan losses (10,805)    (10,221)  
Other assets 38,195     39,904   
Total assets$1,131,339    $1,057,168   
Interest-Bearing Liabilities       
Interest-bearing demand deposits$493,332 $9170.25% $449,019 $1,3590.40%
Savings deposits 24,827  470.25%  20,244  580.38%
Time deposits 163,666  6340.52%  182,267  8040.59%
Total interest-bearing deposits 681,825  1,5980.31%  651,530  2,2210.46%
Other borrowings 90,257  5930.88%  95,806  6630.93%
Total interest-bearing liabilities$772,082 $2,1910.38% $747,336 $2,8840.52%
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities       
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 236,531     199,861   
Other liabilities 16,352     15,822   
Stockholders' equity 106,374     94,149   
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$1,131,339    $1,057,168   
Net interest income and margin $33,6694.09%  $31,6574.13%
Net interest spread  3.97%   3.98%
        
Cost of total deposits  0.23%   0.35%
Cost of funds  0.29%   0.41%


ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION         
(Dollars and shares in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited)         
 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended
PERFORMANCE MEASURES AND RATIOSSeptember 30, 2022
 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021
Return on average common equity 12.65%  9.92%  14.77%  12.66%  14.49%
Return on average assets 1.25%  0.93%  1.28%  1.19%  1.29%
Efficiency ratio 59.48%  67.26%  57.31%  61.53%  59.16%
Net interest margin 4.39%  4.01%  3.97%  4.09%  4.13%
          
 Three Months Ended Three Months EndedThree Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended
AVERAGE BALANCESSeptember 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021
Average assets$1,105,750  $1,130,904  $1,123,598  $1,131,339  $1,057,168 
Average earning assets 1,076,582   1,102,041   1,091,792   1,101,772   1,025,337 
Average total loans 935,169   907,088   882,058   912,414   883,280 
Average deposits 890,118   918,759   920,165   918,356   851,391 
Average common equity 109,079   106,499   97,636   106,374   94,149 
          
EQUITY ANALYSISSeptember 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021    
Total common equity$109,821  $107,142  $98,767     
Common stock outstanding 8,755   8,744   8,616     
          
Book value per common share$12.54  $12.25  $11.46     
          
ASSET QUALITYSeptember 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021    
Nonaccrual loans, net$239  $379  $1,742     
Nonaccrual loans, net/total loans 0.03%  0.04%  0.20%    
Other assets acquired through foreclosure, net$2,250  $2,250  $2,572     
          
Nonaccrual loans plus other assets acquired through foreclosure, net$2,489  $2,629  $4,314     
Nonaccrual loans plus other assets acquired through foreclosure, net/total assets 0.23%  0.24%  0.38%    
Net loan (recoveries)/charge-offs in the quarter$51  $(66) $(36)    
Net (recoveries)/charge-offs in the quarter/total loans 0.01%  (0.01%)  (0.00%)    
          
Allowance for loan losses$11,113  $10,866  $10,283     
Plus: Reserve for undisbursed loan commitments 96   94   106     
Total allowance for credit losses$11,209  $10,960  $10,389     
Allowance for loan losses/total loans held for investment 1.20%  1.22%  1.19%    
Allowance for loan losses/total loans held for investment excluding PPP loans 1.21%  1.23%  1.24%    
Allowance for loan losses/nonaccrual loans, net 4649.79%  2867.02%  590.34%    
          
Community West Bank *         
Community bank leverage ratioN/A N/A  8.59%    
Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.83%  9.30%  8.59%    
Tier 1 capital ratio 11.30%  11.07%  10.93%    
Total capital ratio 12.46%  12.22%  12.11%    
          
INTEREST SPREAD ANALYSISSeptember 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021    
Yield on total loans 5.03%  4.92%  5.21%    
Yield on investments 2.35%  2.44%  2.68%    
Yield on interest earning deposits 2.09%  0.81%  0.16%    
Yield on earning assets 4.66%  4.26%  4.30%    
          
Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.33%  0.29%  0.40%    
Cost of total deposits 0.24%  0.22%  0.31%    
Cost of borrowings 0.89%  0.87%  0.87%    
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.40%  0.36%  0.45%    
Cost of funds 0.30%  0.28%  0.36%    
          
* Capital ratios are preliminary until the Call Report is filed.         


Contact:Richard Pimentel, EVP & CFO
 805.692.4410
 www.communitywestbank.com


