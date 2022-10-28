Northway Financial Inc.: Northway Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings

NORTH CONWAY, N.H., Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northway Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQB: NWYF), the parent company of Northway Bank (the "Bank"), today reported a net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 of $13 Thousand, or $(0.00) per basic common share. Year-to-date, the Company reported a net loss of $1.2MM, or $(0.45) per basic common share.



President and CEO William J. Woodward commented: The first nine months of this year have been one of the most challenging times in recent history given the economic and interest rate environments. Despite these difficult times, the core earnings of the Bank remain strong as we have been able to continue to execute our organic loan growth plan, resulting in total loans increasing 13% since last year. The growth was fueled by commercial, residential, and municipal loan production. Our core deposits, which we define as our customer's non-maturity deposits, grew by 6% which is indicative of the strong position we hold in the state for both retail and commercial customers. The credit quality of our loan portfolio continues to be strong, and we are prepared for the uncertain future by building our reserves for loan losses. The value of investments and equity securities was negatively impacted by the significant decline in the economy and resulted in the net loss in earnings.

Financial Highlights

Total assets were $1.3 billion, loans, net, were $923 million, and total deposits were $1.1 billion at September 30, 2022.

The loan portfolio increased $108 million, or 13%, compared to September 30, 2021.

Residential mortgage loan balances increased $85 million, or 34%, compared to September 30, 2021.

Commercial real estate loans increased $46 million, or 12%, compared to September 30, 2021.

Non-maturity deposits increased $59 million, or 6%, compared to September 30, 2021.

Year-to-Date Net Interest and Dividend Income increased $3.2, million or 14%, compared to September 30, 2021.

Due to loan growth and the uncertain economic environment, year-to-date earnings was impacted by a $1 million Provision for Loan Losses expense.

The adverse economic environment effecting the equity markets negatively impacted earnings by $5.4 million.

The rapid rise in interest rates in 2022 resulted in a 15% decline in the market value of the investment portfolio.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 0.21% compared to 0.27% at September 30, 2021.

The Bank's regulatory capital ratios at September 30, 2022 exceeded all well-capitalized ratios as defined under FDIC's prompt corrective action rules.

The market price of our common stock, as of October 27, 2022, was $23.77.





Northway Financial, Inc. Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 Interest and Dividend Income $ 10,302 $ 8,754 $ 28,338 $ 24,855 Interest Expense 1,015 519 2,070 1,745 Net Interest and Dividend Income 9,287 8,235 26,268 23,110 Provision for Loan Losses 750 - 1,050 - All Other Noninterest Income 908 1,112 2,338 3,718 Noninterest Expense 7,957 7,172 24,183 21,994 Net Income Before Gain (Loss) on Securities 1,488 2,175 3,373 4,834 Gain on Securities Available-for-Sale, net - 63 - 63 (Loss) on Marketable Equity Securities (1,805 ) (326 ) (5,645 ) 2,025 (Loss) Income before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense (317 ) 1,912 (2,272 ) 6,922 Income Tax (Benefit) Expense (304 ) 332 (1,028 ) 1,206 Net (Loss) Income $ (13 ) $ 1,580 $ (1,244 ) $ 5,716 Net (Loss) Income Available to Common Stockholders $ (13 ) $ 1,580 $ (1,244 ) $ 5,716 Earnings per Common Share, Basic $ - $ 0.58 $ (0.45 ) $ 2.08





9/30/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Balance Sheet Total Assets $ 1,318,922 $ 1,247,516 $ 1,228,436 Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits 22,548 93,958 48,523 Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value 292,149 301,428 299,705 Marketable Equity Securities, at Fair Value 21,799 25,961 26,603 Loans, Net 922,587 787,661 813,473 Total Liabilities 1,260,084 1,146,870 1,130,268 Non Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits 844,776 794,808 796,369 Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits 131,201 129,839 120,631 Certificates of Deposit 76,331 79,232 82,604 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 92,258 109,606 96,464 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 73,000 - - Junior Subordinated Debentures 20,620 20,620 20,620 Stockholders' Equity 58,838 100,646 98,168 Profitability and Efficiency Net Interest Margin 2.92 % 2.81 % 2.78 % Yield on Earning Assets 3.14 3.00 2.98 Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities 0.30 0.25 0.27 Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding $ 21.38 $ 36.58 $ 35.68 Tangible Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding 17.58 32.75 31.84 Common Shares Outstanding 2,751,650 2,751,650 2,751,650 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares, Basic 2,751,650 2,751,650 2,751,650 Capital Ratios for the Bank Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets 8.31 % 8.92 % 8.74 % Common Equity Risk-Based Capital 12.56 14.37 13.78 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12.56 14.37 13.78 Total Risk-Based Capital 13.81 15.62 15.02

About Northway Financial, Inc.



Northway Financial, Inc., headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary bank, Northway Bank, the Company offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses and the public sector from its 17 full-service banking offices and its loan production offices located in Bedford and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

