Eine Auswahl der Redaktion von boersenradio.at und boerse-social.com: Austrian Stocks in English: Week 43 was a big one for the ATX TR, thx to OMV an othersWelcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the new and weekly english spoken Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast " Christian Drastil - Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" . Week 43 was a very good week for ATX TR, which went up 5,67 Prozent in only four trading days, on wednesday we had national day with no trading session.With this weeks move ATX TR was comebacking over 6000 points, driven by a extremely strong OMV rallying nearly 13 percent after announcing a special dividend.Mayr-Melnhof wins the 13th stock market tournament in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...