This week in our 21st Austria weekly: Week 43 was a very good week for ATX TR, which went up 5,67 Prozent in only four trading days, on wednesday we had national day with no trading session. With this weeks move ATX TR was comebacking over 6000 points, driven by a extremely strong OMV rallying nearly 13 percent after announcing a special dividend. Mayr-Melnhof wins the 13th stock market tournament in a close final against VIG and is now after Palfinger the 2nd two-time-champion. News came from voestalpine, CA Immo, Palfinger (2), European Lithium, Amag, UBM and OMV (2) BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 5,67% to 6.188,08 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -21,16%. Up to now there were 101 days with a positive and 110 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are ...

