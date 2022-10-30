voestalpine: voestalpine raised its outlook for the business year 2022/23. In its last outlook, the Management Board of voestalpine AG expected EBITDA of approximately Euro 2 billion for the entire 2022/23 business year. Based on developments to date and estimates from today's perspective, the Management Board of voestalpine AG currently expects EBITDA for Business Year 2022/23 to be in a range of Euro 2.3 to Euro 2.4 billion.voestalpine: weekly performance: 4.47% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (24/10/2022)

