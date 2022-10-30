CA Immo: SOF-11 Klimt CAI Sarl, the majority shareholder of Austrian based real estate company CA Immo, announced that it has appointed David Smith to CA Immo's Supervisory Board using its delegation rights under the registered shares held. The appointment follows the resignation of Monika Wildner, Michael Stanton and Klaus Hirschler as elected Supervisory Board members and the recall of Laura Rubin as a delegated member, which were announced by the Company yesterday and will be effective 31 October. SOF-11 Klimt CAI Sarl is a controlled affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, a global private investment firm with a primary focus on real estate.CA Immo: weekly performance: 7.48% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (25/10/2022)

