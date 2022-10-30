Palfinger: As part of its Vision & Strategy 2030, Austrian based lifting solutions provider Palfinger is leveraging the many potentials of its access platforms product line. With the substantial expansion of its existing location in Löbau, Saxony, the company is centralizing Germany-wide assembly in Lusatia. Palfinger is building a European hub for access platforms in Löbau, Saxony. In order to achieve its growth targets in this market segment, the world's leading producer and provider of innovative crane and lifting solutions is substantially expanding its existing site. That is why the assembly competencies of the Krefeld site, which could not be expanded, are also being moved to Saxony. "In Löbau, we are centralizing the entire German assembly of access ...

