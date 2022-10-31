

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China fell into contraction territory in October, the National Statistics Bureau said on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.2.



That missed expectations for a reading of 50.0 and was down from 50.1 in September.



It also slips beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The bureau also said that its non-manufacturing index fell to 48.7 from 50.6, while its general (composite) PMI sank to 49.0 from 50.9.



