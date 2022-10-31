

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis said that the shareholders of the GAC-FCA joint venture, Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. and Stellantis., approved a resolution authorizing the Joint Venture to file for bankruptcy, in a loss-making context.



Stellantis noted that it fully impaired the value of its investment in the GAC-FCA JV and other related assets in its first half 2022 financial results.



Stellantis said it will continue providing services to existing and future Jeep brand customers in China.



GAC-Stellantis, formerly GAC Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Co., Ltd. was an automobile manufacturing company headquartered in Changsha, China. It is a 50:50 joint-venture between the GAC Group and Stellantis. The company was founded on 9 March 2010.



In January 2022, Stellantis announced a plan to take majority stake of the joint venture.



In July 2022, Stellantis announced their intent to terminate the joint venture with GAC, shutting down local operations and moving towards importation.



