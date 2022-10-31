Ananda Developments Plc - Interim Results to 31 July 2022
PR Newswire
London, October 28
31 October 2022
ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC
("Ananda" or the "Company")
Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 31 July 2022
The Directors present the interim results of Ananda Developments Plc ("the Company" or "Ananda") for the period from 1 February 2022 to 31 July 2022.
UPDATE ON INVESTMENTS AND ACTIVITIES
Ananda's ambition is to be a UK-based grower and provider of carbon zero, consistent, high quality medical cannabis for domestic and international markets.
DJT Group Limited ("DJT Group")
DJT Group is owned 50% by the Company and 50% by Anglia Salads Limited, a member of the JEPCO group of Companies. DJT Group is the 100% owner of DJT Plants Limited ("DJT").
DJT was granted a licence from the UK government Home Office to grow >0.2% THC medical cannabis for research in April 2021. The construction of the research facility comprising growing chapelles and laboratory research facility was completed in February 2022.
In February 2022, DJT commenced its Single Seed Decent (SSD) genetic stabilisation programme at its medical cannabis research facility. This is the starting point for the first stage of DJT's research programme which is designed to create a library of stable cannabis genetics in order to 'match' cannabis plant profiles with clinical indications. The research plan involves self-crossing a selection of cannabis strains for six generations.
DJT also undertook field trials in its multi-chapelle growing structures during the period. During July 2022, the growing team was commencing the first harvest and compiling data for later analysis. These trials are being used to determine which stable strains produce chemovars with desired metabolic profiles and which thrive in DJT's growing conditions, and to help define growing, fertilisation, irrigation and harvesting protocols which will be useful in a commercial growing environment. Ananda is growing in natural season conditions with no artificial light and no artificial heat. The ability to grow successfully in this manner will offer Ananda significant capital and operating cost benefits in its planned commercial setting.
During the interim period, DJT appointed two key members of its senior operational team, spearheaded by Dr. Nigel Gale as Head of Plant Science and Steven Murray as Head of Cultivation.
The Company also progressed the proposed acquisition of the 50% of DJT it does not own. In this regard, the Company hopes to update the market shortly.
The directors thank the Ananda and DJT teams for their commitment and hard work during the period and thank shareholders for their ongoing support.
On behalf of the board.
Melissa Sturgess, Chief Executive Officer
31 October 2022
Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income
Period Ended 31 July 2022
|6 months to 31 July 2022
Unaudited
|Year ended 31 January 2022
Audited
|6 months to 31 July 2021
Unaudited
|Note
|£
|£
|£
|Administrative expenses
|(330,899)
|(970,038)
|(688,498)
|Interest received
|-
|-
|-
|Loss from operations
|(330,899)
|(970,038)
|(668,498)
|Taxation
|-
|-
|Foreign Exchange Translation Gain / (Loss)
|1
|-
|(305)
|(149)
|Total loss for the period
|(330,899)
|(970,343)
|(688,647)
|Earnings per share
|Basic and diluted earnings per share (pence)
|2
|(0.08p)
|(0.13p)
|(0.10p)
There was no other comprehensive income in the period.
Interim Statement of Financial Position
Period Ended 31 July 2022
|6 months to 31 July 2022
Unaudited
|Year ended 31 January 2022
Audited
|6 months to 31 July 2021
Unaudited
|£
|£
|£
|Fixed assets
|Investments
|3,173,861
|2,252,192
|1,313,811
|3,173,861
|2,252,192
|1,313,811
|Current assets
|Debtors
|35,404
|110,938
|50,000
|Total current assets
|35,404
|110,938
|50,000
|Creditors: amounts falling due within one year
|2,559,399
|1,487,254
|863,564
|Net current liabilities
|(2,523,995)
|(1,376,316)
|(813,564)
|Non-Current liabilities
|Convertible loan notes
|587,860
|587,860
|-
|Total assets less current liabilities
|62,007
|288,016
|500,247
|Capital and reserves
|Share capital
|1,641,110
|1,597,031
|1,589,004
|Share premium
|931,444
|876,347
|766,336
|Share option reserve
|24,502
|18,788
|67,361
|Retained earnings
|(2,535,049)
|(2,204,150)
|(1,922,454)
|Total equity and liabilities
|62,007
|288,016
|500,247
Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
Period Ended 31 July 2022
|Share Capital
|Share Premium
|Share Option Reserve
|Retained Earnings
|Total
|£
|£
|£
|£
|£
|As at 1 February 2022
|1,597,031
|876,347
|18,788
|(2,204,150)
|288,016
|Total comprehensive loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|(330,899)
|(330,899)
|Proceeds from share issue
|44,079
|55,097
|-
|-
|99,176
|Issue of share options
|-
|-
|5,714
|-
|5,714
|Balance at 31 July 2022
|1,641,110
|931,444
|24,502
|(2,535,049)
|62,007
|Share Capital
|Share Premium
|Share Option Reserve
|Retained Earnings
|Total
|£
|£
|£
|£
|£
|As at 1 February 2021
|928,278
|689,229
|447,337
|(1,233,807)
|831,037
|Total comprehensive loss for the year
|-
|-
|-
|(970,343)
|(970,343)
|Proceeds from share issue
|268,753
|147,142
|-
|-
|415,895
|Issuance of contingency shares
|400,000
|39,976
|(439,976)
|-
|-
|Issue of share options
|-
|-
|11,427
|-
|11,427
|Balance at 31 January 2022
|1,597,031
|876,347
|18,788
|(2,204,150)
|(288,016)
|Share Capital
|Share Premium
|Share Option Reserve
|Retained Earnings
|Total
|£
|£
|£
|£
|£
|As at 1 February 2021
|928,278
|689,229
|447,337
|(1,233,807)
|831,037
|Total comprehensive loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|(688,647)
|(688,647)
|Proceeds from share issue
|660,726
|77,107
|-
|-
|737,833
|Issue of share options
|-
|-
|(379,976)
|-
|(379,976)
|Balance at 31 July 2021
|1,589,004
|766,336
|67,361
|(1,922,454)
|500,247
|Reserve
|Description and purpose
|Share capital
|This represents the nominal value of shares issued.
|Share premium
|Amount subscribed for share capital in excess of nominal value.
|Retained earnings
|Cumulative net gains and losses recognised in the statement of comprehensive income.
Notes to the Interim Financial Statements
Period Ended 31 July 2022
ACCOUNTING POLICIES
General information
Ananda Developments Plc's interim financial statements are presented in British Pound Sterling (GBP) which is the functional currency of the parent company. These interim financial statements were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on 31 October 2022.
The financial information set out in these interim financial statements does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The Company's statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 January 2022 have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The auditor's report on those financial statements was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498(2) of the Companies Act 2006.
These interim results have not been audited nor have they been reviewed by the Company's auditors under ISRE 2410 of the Auditing Practices Board.
Basis of preparation
These interim financial statements are for the six-month period ended 31 July 2022. They have been prepared following the recognition and measurement principles of FRS 102. They do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the financial statements for the period ended 31 January 2022.
These interim financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis which the Directors believe to be appropriate.
These interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies adopted in the financial statements for the period ended 31 January 2022.
1. Foreign currency transactions
Transactions in foreign currencies are translated to GBP at the exchange rates at the dates of the transactions. Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies at the reporting date are translated to GBP at the exchange rate on that date. Foreign exchange differences arising on translation are recognised in the statement of comprehensive income.
2. Earnings per share
The calculation of earnings per share is based on the loss attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the average number of shares in issue during the period.
SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
The Acquisition of DJT (the 'Acquisition')
As shareholders will be aware, completion of the acquisition of the remaining 50% of DJT has taken longer than initially contemplated. Despite this delay, work at DJT has nevertheless progressed rapidly, evolving beyond the scope and costs envisioned under the Heads of Terms announced on 8 June 2021. Ananda has therefore renegotiated the terms of the Acquisition.
In recognition of the delay, and the level of funding provided by Ananda to DJT, the parties have agreed to amend the terms of the Acquisition, such that the consideration payable to JEPCO will now be £3.2 million (previously £7.3 million), which will be satisfied by the allotment of 350,000,000 (previously 790,538,866) ordinary shares of 0.2p each in the Company ( "Consideration Shares").
The Consideration Shares are still being valued at 0.925p per share, the price prevailing at 8 June 2021, and will represent 29.9% of the Company's enlarged issued share capital. The reduced consideration means that the Acquisition no longer requires a waiver under Rule 9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers. However, shareholders will be given the opportunity to approve the Acquisition at the General Meeting to be convened in relation to the Debt Proposals announced on 18 October 2022.
On completion of the Acquisition, one director of Anglia Salads, namely Stuart Piccaver, will join the board of Ananda, rather than two.
-Ends-
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
|ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Chief Executive Officer
Melissa Sturgess
Investor Relations
Jeremy Sturgess-Smith
|+44 (0)7463 686 497
|PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Corporate Finance
Mark Anwyl
Corporate Broking
Lucy Williams
Duncan Vasey
|+44 (0)20 7469 0930
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
About Ananda Developments
Ananda is an AQSE-listed medical cannabis company creating UK-based operations to grow and provide carbon zero, consistent, medical cannabis for the UK and international markets.
The UK medical cannabis market is predicted to be worth £450m by 2025 and the European market is predicted to be worth USD4.2bn by 2027.
For more information, please visit: https://anandadevelopments.com/