The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 31.10.2022Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 31.10.2022Aktien1 CA45029H1047 ISM Resources Corp.2 GB00BJN54579 Sondrel (Holdings) plc3 CA0712052079 Bathurst Metals Corp.4 CA77937B2003 Rover Metals Corp.5 US8796VP1054 Telstra Group Ltd. ADR6 US91818X2071 UXIN Ltd. ADRAnleihen1 CA135087P576 Canada, Government of...2 US38141GZV93 The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.3 DE000PF99X50 BNP Paribas Emissions- und Handelsgesellschaft mbH4 AT0000A31FJ0 Erste Group Bank AG5 CH1206367570 Pfandbriefzentrale der schweizerischen Kantonalbanken6 USQ0426YAV58 ANZ Bank New Zealand Ltd.7 US06738ECD58 Barclays PLC8 US06738ECE32 Barclays PLC9 US29876LAB99 EuropaXi Mercantile Corp.10 US29876LAC72 EuropaXi Mercantile Corp.11 US404280DS59 HSBC Holdings PLC12 US404280DR76 HSBC Holdings PLC13 XS1637274124 Shimao Group Holdings Ltd.14 CH1206367604 Würth Finance International B.V.