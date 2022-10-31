DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholdings 31-Oct-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

Coinsilium Group Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholdings

London UK, 31 October 2022 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder, announces that it was informed on 28 October 2022 that:

Eddy Travia, Chief Executive of the Company purchased 250,000 ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 1.9p per Ordinary Share. Following the purchase Mr Travia has a beneficial interest in a total of 8,506,702 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 4.87% of the issued share capital of the Company.

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

Coinsilium Group Limited +350 2000 8223 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive www.coinsilium.com Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 207 469 0930 (AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser) SI Capital Limited Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 (Broker)

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is a focused Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder, based in Gibraltar, a pre-eminent global regulatory jurisdiction and a leading hub for innovative financial technology. In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. The Company has evolved to develop revenue-generating strategic advisory services and is a highly regarded innovator with proven technological and commercial expertise and development capabilities in the NFT arena and also within Open Finance.

Coinsilium has developed an array of commercial partnerships and joint ventures around the world to support its development capabilities, giving it access to best-in-class tech experts, a strong network, and asserting its profound industry profile. It has a 50:50 venture with IOV Labs in Singapore, enabling the promotion and commercialisation of RSK's products, services and technologies in global markets; and has partnered with blockchain technology experts Indorse to create Nifty Labs, a Non-Fungible Token ('NFT') technology development studio in Gibraltar.

Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Eddy Travia 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coinsilium Group Limited b) LEI 213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of no par value each in Coinsilium Group Ltd a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Limited ordinary shares: VGG225641015 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1.9p 250,000

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 28 October 2022

f) Place of the transaction Aquis Exchange

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: VGG225641015 Category Code: DSH TIDM: COIN Sequence No.: 197645 EQS News ID: 1475077 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1475077&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2022 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)