Invitation to Physitrack PLC Q3 interim report 2022 webcast conference

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK) The global digital healthcare provider Physitrack PLC (PTRK) plans to publish its Q3 interim report 2022 on Monday November 7, at 08.00 CET. A webcast conference will take place at 10.00 CET.

Physitrack PLC's Q3 interim report 2022 will be published in English and available on https://www.physitrackgroup.com/investors/reports-presentations.

Webcast conference:

November 7, 2022 at 10.00 CET. The presentation will be held in English and will be available on https://www.physitrackgroup.com/investors/reports-presentations after the webcast conference.

Speakers:

Henrik Molin, CEO

Charlotte Goodwin, CFO

Link to webcast:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RqL1V7rvSRmqRhGekoxCLQ

Participants will be able to ask questions through the web chat.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Adam Nilsson, investor and media contact, Physitrack

+46 (0) 707 46 44 21

ir@physitrack.com

media@physitrack.com

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

Lifecare Technology - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

Virtual-first Wellness / Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at https://www.physitrackgroup.com/

Certified Advisor

FNCA Sweden AB

info@fnca.se

+46 8 528 00399

