

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bodycote plc (BOY.L), a provider of heat treatment and thermal processing services, announced Monday the appointment of Ben Fidler as Chief Financial Officer designate and as a member of the Board as of February 24.



Fidler will take up the role of Chief Financial Officer on May 1, succeeding Dominique Yates who announced his intention to retire earlier this year.



Fidler is currently the Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Rolls-Royce plc, a position he has held since January 2021. In the five years with Rolls-Royce, he previously held the positions of Vice President of Business Performance and Director of Financial Planning and Analysis.



Prior to Rolls-Royce, he spent 20 years as an Aerospace & Defence equity research analyst, 18 of which were at Deutsche Bank.



Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive of Bodycote plc, said, 'His experience as a senior executive at a FTSE 100 company, as well as his in-depth knowledge of our end markets, make him an excellent fit for Bodycote.'



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ROLLS-ROYCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de