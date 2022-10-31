Jinko Solar recorded a higher profit in the third quarter of 2022, as sales of its solar panels surpassed 10 GW. The Chinese PV module manufacturer said it now wants to ramp up production to keep pace with rising global demand.Jinko Solar said on Friday that it sold 10,286 MW of solar modules and 570 MW of solar cells and wafers in the third quarter of 2022, up 117.4% year on year. Sales increased by 127.8% on the year to $2.74 billion. Its net profit in the third quarter was $77.3 million. Xiande Li, the CEO of Jinko Solar, said he expects China alone to see more than 40 GW of photovoltaic installations ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...