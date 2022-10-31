Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
31.10.2022 | 09:17
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Procedure for listing additional shares of Coop Pank AS

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-10-31 09:05 CET --


In accordance with the application received, Nasdaq Tallinn started the
procedure for listing additional shares of Coop Pank AS on Baltic Main List. 

The resolutions of the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn made during the
listing procedure will be published separately. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
