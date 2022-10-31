

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's unemployment rate declined marginally in September, after remaining stable in the previous month, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the gross unemployment rate dropped to 2.5 percent in September from 2.6 percent in August.



Gross unemployment fell by 1,800 people to 74,500 in September from 76,300 in the preceding month.



The increase in unemployment must be due to the newly arrived Ukrainian refugees who received cash benefits and were also assessed as job-ready, the agency said.



The youth jobless rate, which is applicable to the 16 to 24 age group, remained unchanged for the second straight month at 1.1 percent in September.



