London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - London based home swapping platform, Holiday Swap, has become one of the top 10 most downloaded travel apps in 93 countries, surpassing major travel companies such as Airbnb and booking.com in recent times.

The industry-leading home sharing platform, Holiday Swap, has reached the top 10 most downloaded travel apps across app stores in 93 countries. With new user registrations reaching, an all-time high during 2022, Holiday Swap has exceeded 1 million users, across 184 countries. The company seeks to grow to over five million users in the next 12 months, as inflation and cost of travel increase globally. The company was founded in 2018, with the mission of making travel more affordable and accessible for people all around the world. Today's sharing economy can be seen growing in many industries. Similarly, Holiday Swap users are able to share their homes, whether they rent or own, making travel accommodations affordable to all.





James Asquith, CEO of Holiday Swap states that "After the first post-covid summer, people were complaining about the increased cost of travel, especially accommodation costs. Since covid, accommodation costs have increased in excess of 50% and travellers have been looking for alternatives." He also stated that "Our goal is to make travel accommodations affordable for all, hence why we are working so hard to grow our platform even further."

Alex Kowtun, CSO of Holiday Swap, commented, "Our latest growth achievements prove the rise of home swapping and sharing among travellers and the ongoing transformation in the travel industry. By leveraging technology, the Holiday Swap platform connects like-minded travellers all around the world."

Holiday Swap was founded in 2018 by James Asquith, the official Guinness World Record setter and holder for being the youngest male to visit all 196 sovereign nations in the world by the age of 24. The company employs an enthusiastic staff across eight different countries.

