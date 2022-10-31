THWAITES (DANIEL) PLC - Directorate Change

Daniel Thwaites PLC announces that Oscar Yerburgh has stepped down from the board and has been replaced as a non-executive director by Roseanna McKinley with effect from 1 November 2022.

Richard Bailey, Chairman said:

"In line with the Yerburgh Family's Constitution, Oscar Yerburgh is passing on, by rotation, the role of family non-executive director to his sister Rosy McKinley. I know that Oscar will continue to take an active interest in the business, and is hugely supportive of, and engaged in, its future development. I would like to thank him for his valuable perspective and contribution to our board discussions over the past 6 years."