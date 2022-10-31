Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - Mawson Gold (TSX: MAW) (FSE: MXR) (OTC Pink: MWSNF) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

Ivan Fairhall will be presenting on November 10th at 12:00pm Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2022/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Mawson Gold

Ivan Fairhall

16046859316

ifairhall@mawsongold.com

