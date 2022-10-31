DJ Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist (BUOY LN) Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Oct-2022 / 10:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 28-Oct-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 99.0644

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 634503

CODE: BUOY LN

ISIN: LU1571051751

