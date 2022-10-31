DJ Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc (GHYU LN) Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Oct-2022 / 10:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 28-Oct-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.0479

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 339719

CODE: GHYU LN

ISIN: LU2099295466

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2099295466

