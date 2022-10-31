The Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) has installed 270 MW of PV panels at the massive Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum project since August, bringing its operational capacity to 1.83 GW.DEWA has issued another update on the progress of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which has been described as the world's largest single-site solar plant. The utility said this week that it has added 270 MW of solar capacity since August, to bring to 300 MW the volume added this year as part of the fifth phase of what is planned to be a 5 GW site, operational in 2030. The AED 2.06 billion ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...