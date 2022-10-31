Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Private Limited: Ceramic Fiber Market Worth USD 4432.5 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.8% - Report by Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Ceramic Fiber Market will reach USD 2303.7 Million in 2021. With sales increasing at a 9.8% CAGR, the market valuation is anticipated to surpass USD 4432.5 Million by 2028.





The global ceramic fiber market is going to be a market which is going to grow at a high rate in the coming years and the growth is going to be highest in the coming years. The ceramic fiber market size is going to grow with the increased thermal efficiency in comparison to the substitutes which is a major aspect in the rise of the market revenue of the ceramic fiber too as there is an increase in the demand for the lesser toxic solutions by different end-use industries which is going to foster the growth of the market.

Get Sample of Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1890

Ceramic Fiber Market: Market Scope

The ceramic fibers are a small-dimensioned filament or a string comprised of the ceramic substance, normally alumina as well as silica which is utilized in the lightweight units for the electrical, thermal as well as sound insulation. The ceramic fiber is the insulation made of the alumina-silica composition which is held together by the inorganic binder.

It also exhibits properties like the low-density and lightweight which is going to make it suitable for the high-temperature applications which require the low thermal mass. Consecutive ceramic threads/fibers are applied usually in the higher temperature applications alternately for the metals due to the higher thermal tolerance as well as corrosion resistance.

Ceramic Fiber Market: Competitive Analysis

Isolite Insulating Products Co., Unifrax I LLC, Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Ibiden Co. Ltd., Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co. Ltd and HarbisonWalker International are the leading companies in the global ceramic fiber market that are seeing an incredible expansion.

Ceramic Fiber Market: Segmentation Analysis

On the basis of type, this is a market where the RCF has accounted for the biggest share in the market. This share has been attributed to the higher demand for the lower cost, higher thermal stability, lower storage of heat and the light-weight ceramic fiber which is being used in the power generation industries.

On the basis of form, this is market which has been seeing a growth in the segment of the module sector which has been expected to the increase the fastest in the coming years. The versatility of the design and the compatibility at the range of the temperatures are credited with expansions.

By Type:

RCF

AES Wool

Others

By Product Form:

Blanket

Module

Board

Paper

Others

By End-use Industry:

Refining & Petrochemical

Metals

Power Generation

Others

Get Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/1890

Ceramic Fiber Market: Regional Analysis

When it comes to the regional analysis, the Asia Pacific region has been expected to see a growth in the ceramic fiber market. China is the biggest producer and the consumer of the ceramic fiber in the region of Asia Pacific. There is an intensive research and development, easy availability of the raw materials, rise in the standards of living and the awareness among the consumers for environment protection by use of the renewable products are growing in the global ceramic fiber market.

Ceramic Fiber Market: Key Drivers

The global ceramic fiber market is driven majorly by the higher demand coming from many end user industries like iron and steel along with refining and petrochemical, power generation among others. There is higher demand for the ceramic properties which can be attributed to the properties in a superior way which are exhibited by the material like the thermal stability, insulating performances, higher thermal resistance, excellent thermal insulation performance, higher resistance to the thermal shock and the thermal conductivity.

On Special Requirement Ceramic Fiber Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

Ceramic Fiber Market: Recent Developments

Aimplas, Industry Partnered with the Institute of Ceramic Technology (ITC)

On November 24th, 2021; Aimplas, the Plastics Technology Centre and the Institute of Ceramic Technology are developing the EROS Project. Under this project, new recycling processes will be developed to recover composite materials from the aeronautics and wind turbine sectors to repurpose into new products for the transport and ceramics industries. Mechanical and chemical recycling processes such as solvolysis and pyrolysis is performed to produce three new products: glass fiber, carbon fiber and glycols. Glass fiber will be applied in the form of ceramic supports, frits and glazes to reduce tile firing temperature. Inks will be manufactured with the glycols and carbon fiber will be used to make sustainable composites for the transport sector.

University of Minnesota Twin Cities Partnered with Kiel University in Germany

On November 17th, 2021; An international team of researchers from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and Kiel University in Germany discovered a path that could lead to shape-shifting ceramic materials. This discovery could improve everything from medical devices to electronics. In this new research, the route to producing a reversible shape memory ceramic was anything but straightforward. The researchers first tried a recipe that has worked for the discovery of new metallic shape memory materials. That involves a delicate tuning of the distances between atoms by compositional changes, so that the two phases fit together well. They implemented this recipe, but, instead of improving the deformability of the ceramic, they observed that some specimens exploded when they passed through the phase transformation.

Samba Step system Partnered with Augsburg University

On July 22nd, 2021; Two research organizations joined forces for projects on patch-based fiber layup: The Institute of Materials Resource Management (MRM) at Augsburg University (Augsburg, Germany), which focuses on ceramic fiber composites and data-driven computational materials science, and the faculty of mechanical engineering at Augsburg University of Applied Sciences (Augsburg, Germany). Augsburg University intended to use Cevotec's (Munich, Germany) Samba Step system for field research of ceramic fiber composites. The system is based on fiber patch placement (FPP) technology. With the installation of a Samba Step system at MRM in Augsburg, Cevotec also continues the existing cooperation with Augsburg University of Applied Sciences.

The German Institutes of Textile and Fiber Research Denkendorf (DITF) Partnered with Saint-Gobain Ceramics ( France ).

On January 11th, 2021; The German Institutes of Textile and Fiber Research Denkendorf (DITF) partnered with Saint-Gobain Ceramics (France) on cooperation and joint development in the field of metal oxide ceramic fibers. The cooperation aims at jointly creating, ultimately, the production of metal oxide ceramic fibers in Europe. Metal oxide ceramic fibers are an essential component of fiber-reinforced ceramic materials which are increasingly important for a wide range of high-temperature applications. Fiber reinforcement produces a damage-tolerant ceramic material that is no longer brittle and is superior to monolithic ceramics, making it highly desirable from a technical and commercial point of view. Potential applications include components in industrial furnaces, charge carriers for temperature treatment and, in the high-tech sector, components in high efficiency stationary gas turbines, lower fuel consumption aircraft gas turbines and in space applications.

Purchase Copy of Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/Checkout?report_id=1890

Related Reports:

$ 265.23 Billion Worldwide Healthcare Mobility Solutions Industry to 2028 - Increasing Use of Mobile Devices, and Growing Use of Medical Wearable Devices Are Driving Growth | Brandessence Market Research

Worldwide Healthcare Mobility Solutions Industry to 2028 - Increasing Use of Mobile Devices, and Growing Use of Medical Wearable Devices Are Driving Growth | Brandessence Market Research Virus Testing Diagnostic Kits Market Worth $39.64 Billion Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 8.10% CAGR | Brandessence Market Research

Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 8.10% CAGR | Brandessence Market Research Solar Panel Coating Market Size is projected to reach USD 9.57 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 21.76%: Brandessence Market Research

by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 21.76%: Brandessence Market Research Global Specialty Coffee Market Size to Reach USD 71.21 Billion by 2028, Says Brandessence Market Research

by 2028, Says Brandessence Market Research The Global Shea Butter Market size Is Anticipated to Rise at a CAGR of 7.60% Over the Forecast Period of 2022 To 2028, Says Brandessence Market Research

size Is Anticipated to Rise at a CAGR of 7.60% Over the Forecast Period of 2022 To 2028, Says Brandessence Market Research Top Emerging Trends Impacting the Global Ethylene Market From 2022-2028: Brandessence Market Research

Global Methanol Market 2022-2028 with BASF SE, Methanex Corporation, SABIC, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc - Brandessence Market Research

Liquid Fertilizers Market 2022 Is Growing Worldwide | Agrium Incorporated, Yara International ASA, Israel Chemical, Rural Liquid Fertilizers

Aroma Ingredients Market 2022 Strategy, Outlook and Product Development to 2028

Seamless Steel Pipes Market Report 2022-2028 - Brandessence Market Research

i-Factor: Live Market intelligence platform

I-Factor is our guaranteed seal to keep our clients ahead of the competition, always. This knowledge platform delivers real-time updates on key economic indicators, competitive landscape, changing demand, trends, customized regional insights, and more. The platform visualizes key data points to help make decision making agile, trustworthy, and holistic. Register for free trial here at?https://brandessenceresearch.com/i-factor/login/userRegister

Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

Brandessence Market Research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in?Pune, India?and our sales office is in?London.

Follow Us:?Linkedin?Blog: Bromine Companies

Contact:

Mr.?Vishal Sawant?

Email:?vishal@brandessenceresearch.com?

Email:?Sales@brandessenceresearch.com?

Corporate Sales:?+44-2038074155?

Asia Office:?+917447409162

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1392316/BEMR_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ceramic-fiber-market-worth-usd-4432-5-million-by-2028-at-a-cagr-of-9-8---report-by-brandessence-market-research-301663210.html