St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.: Lithium Hydroxide Processing Equipment Manufacturing Completed

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE:SX)(OTCQB:SXOOF)(FSE:85G1) is pleased to disclose that it has received confirmation from DeNora that the manufacturing of the industrial electrolysis unit built to Company specifications is completed.

The small industrial unit might be initially added to the Company's contracted pilot plant or directly to one of the production locations that management has identified and is in the process of securing. Certification, permitting, and importation permits should be obtained in the near future and shipping from Japan to Canada is being organized.

The equipment should be ready to be installed and tested around the first week of February 2023. It should be operational in the weeks following the installation.

Efforts to adapt the best membranes to the equipment will be initiated following the installation of this initial electrolysis circuit. This circuit will be at the core of Phase 2 of the lithium-from-hard-rock-and-sediment processing and production and Phase 3 of the recycling of batteries that have lithium as their dominant chemistry.

Iceland Energy Producers

The Company is also pleased to disclose that agreements are now in place with different geothermal energy producers from Iceland that allow for the collection of mineral material from their well operations for research purposes. Approximately 200 kg of this material was received by the Company's contracted metallurgical laboratories research facility in Québec this week.

"(…) the initiative being activated now is the culmination of over a decade of negotiations and efforts aimed at the regulators, energy producers, and stakeholders in Iceland (…) it has been the motivation for our ventures in Iceland from the beginning (…) if we can identify economic values in the holding ponds and effluent from the geothermal wells and then achieve favorable recovery, then this has the potential to add important revenues and value to Iceland Resources' operations (…) We are proud of the numerous recent achievements from our team in Iceland (…)" commented Herb Duerr, St-Georges' President & CEO.

