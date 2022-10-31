

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Selina Hospitality PLC (SLNA) is up over 29% at $19.51 Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) is up over 12% at $9.40 Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX) is up over 9% at $12.43 SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) is up over 7% at $7.35



In the Red



Wag! Group Co. (PET) is down over 43% at $2.04 Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) is down over 37%at $5.62 Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) is down over 16% at $24.42 TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) is down over 16% at $5.29 Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM) is down over 11% at $2.22 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR) is down over 9% at $12.16 UGI Corporation (UGI) is down over 7% at $32.52 ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) is down over 7% at $4.92 AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) is down over 5% at $2415 XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is down over 5% at $6.53



