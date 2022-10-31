DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc

("the Company")

LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78

31 October 2022

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

The Company confirms that it is currently in a closed period (in accordance with the provisions of the EU Market Abuse Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company's interim results for the six months ended 31 October 2022, expected to be made on or around 29 November 2022.

The Company further confirms that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have had to the date of this announcement has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

Enquiries:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com

