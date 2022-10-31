Anzeige
Montag, 31.10.2022
Wichtige News! Turnaround eingeleitet und Rallye getriggert?
31.10.2022 | 12:19
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation 31-Oct-2022 / 10:47 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc

("the Company")

LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78

31 October 2022

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

The Company confirms that it is currently in a closed period (in accordance with the provisions of the EU Market Abuse Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company's interim results for the six months ended 31 October 2022, expected to be made on or around 29 November 2022.

The Company further confirms that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have had to the date of this announcement has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

Enquiries:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      SDVP 
LEI Code:    213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  197840 
EQS News ID:  1475559 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1475559&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2022 06:47 ET (10:47 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
