

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $164.61 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $57.55 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 51.3% to $628.42 million from $415.44 million last year.



Alliance Resource Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $164.61 Mln. vs. $57.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.25 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $628.42 Mln vs. $415.44 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de