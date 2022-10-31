KBI Biopharma, Inc. (KBI) and Selexis SA (Selexis) today announced that Abdelaziz Toumi, Ph.D., will begin serving as the companies' Chief Business Officer. Toumi brings more than two decades of global expertise in biotech, pharmaceutical, and CDMO industries, demonstrating visionary and strategic leadership.

In his role, Toumi will lead Global Business Development for KBI and Selexis, spearheading the long-term client growth strategy and the building of key strategic relationships. In addition, he will lead the Program Management Office (PMO) organization at KBI, overseeing client program delivery.

"Abdel's CDMO expertise and demonstrated commercial, technical, and strategic leadership make him an excellent fit to lead our Business Development and PMO organizations," said Mark W. Womack, CEO of KBI and Selexis. "His deep understanding of client needs aligns perfectly with our mission to provide best-in-class drug development and manufacturing services and support."

Before joining KBI and Selexis, Toumi served as Vice President and Head of mRNA business at Catalent, executing the launch of key businesses to expand their biotherapeutics portfolio. Previously, as the Head of EMEA Biologics Sales and the Head of Commercial Development at Lonza, he oversaw creation of a new business development team and helped launch a new CDMO offering. Earlier in his career, he had a 12-year tenure at Merck, where he held roles of increasing responsibility that included coordination of product launches, developing strategy for manufacturing of biologics and biosimilars, and leading global strategic initiatives to digitize R&D.

"KBI and Selexis are dedicated to providing end-to-end solutions and supporting their clients in accelerating the development of life-saving biologic treatments," said Toumi. "It is a privilege to join this growing organization that has such a strong vision as we meet the challenges in the development and manufacturing of biologics for our rapidly expanding client portfolio."

About KBI Biopharma, Inc.

KBI Biopharma, Inc. is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) providing fully integrated, accelerated drug development and biologics manufacturing services and expertise to life science companies. With each of its 500+ client partners, KBI works closely to personalize and rapidly accelerate drug development programs. Built upon a foundation of world-class analytics capabilities and extensive scientific and technical expertise, KBI delivers robust process development and clinical and commercial cGMP manufacturing services for mammalian, microbial, and cell therapy programs. Recognized for quality manufacturing, KBI helps partners advance drug candidates into the clinic and to the market. KBI serves its global partners with eight locations in Europe and the USA. More information is available at www.kbibiopharma.com.

About Selexis SA

Selexis SA is a global leader in mammalian cell line development, with best-in-class modular technology and highly specialized solutions that enable the life sciences industry to rapidly discover, develop, and commercialize innovative medicines and vaccines. Our global partners are utilizing Selexis technologies to advance more than 160 drug candidates in preclinical and clinical development and the manufacture of ten commercial products. As part of a comprehensive drug development process, Selexis technologies shorten development timelines and reduce manufacturing risks. More information is available at www.selexis.com.

