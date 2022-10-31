Snowplus Tech, the world's leading independent vape brand, said quality and safety are its top priority as an e-cigarette manufacturer. It is committed to raising industry standards and delivering safe and reliable vaping kits and accessories to users in the USA.

In recent research, Johns Hopkins Medicine advised that e-cigarettes are a helpful tool for smoking cessation, a viewpoint that resonates with Snowplus' mission to counter cigarette usage with a safer and significantly less harmful alternative to tobacco.

The global e-cigarette market is valued at over $20.40 billion, with the US market expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 27.3% from 2021 to 2028. With the sharp increase in demand for vapes and e-cigarettes, markets have been flooded with a wide range of vape products. In the wake of this sudden influx, Snowplus has emphasized the importance of using a reputable, tested, and certified vape product.

Derek Li, Snowplus co-founder and head of overseas markets, said: "There is an increasing trend for cheap counterfeit vapes on the market, which we find deeply concerning. That is why we have invested heavily in our R&D to create products that enhance the vaping experience while ensuring it is as safe as possible."

Snowplus is the second largest vape brand to officially be granted a quota to produce 80 million pods annually by China's State Tobacco Monopoly Administration. Since its foundation in 2019, Snowplus has invested $2 million in quality and safety research.

To help prevent leakages, Snowplus conducts impact tests in variable temperature, humidity, and pressure conditions. In addition, the batteries pass 22 rigorous tests before assembly to guarantee that devices can operate in different environments.

The company has three state-of-the-art CNAS-certified scientific laboratories to carry out 28-point tests, using over 40 different types of equipment. Before packaging, Snowplus products are subject to stringent testing with 60 criteria to test chemical and hardware performance.

Snowplus is ready to take on the challenge and responsibility to help lead the development of a healthy and sustainable vaping industry.

About Snowplus

Established in Jan 2019, Snowplus is the world's largest independent vape tech company. Backed by Zhen fund and Sequoia, Snowplus has raised over $150 million, and established three CNAS-certified research laboratories recognized and interoperable by 65 institutions in 50 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005387/en/

Contacts:

Jenni Livesley

+44-(0)-300-1246-097