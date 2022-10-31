DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B (CW8U) AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Oct-2022 / 12:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B

DEALING DATE: 28/10/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 394.8564

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 52579

CODE: CW8U

ISIN: LU1681043672 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CW8U Sequence No.: 197874 EQS News ID: 1475643 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

