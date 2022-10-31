BeyonCa: A New Age of Super Premium Smart EVs

BEIJING, MUNICH and SINGAPORE, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium smart electric vehicle (EV) maker BeyonCa announced its global debut on October 30, showcasing the BeyonCa Gran Turismo Opus 1, a creation made possible by the company's unique position and capabilities.

Comprising an elite team of car industry veterans, as well as technology experts from consumer electronics and Internet companies, BeyonCa will set the standard for a super-premium EV.

BeyonCa will transcend the mindset of today's automotive industry through its ecosystem of use cases and solutions offered in, around and beyond the car. Supported by an AI-based smart cockpit that monitors the user's health status in real time, and the world's first in-cabin cloud doctor service, BeyonCa will look out for the well-being of its drivers and passengers.

Weiming Soh, Founder and Chairman of BeyonCa, said: "The BeyonCa GT Opus 1 truly signifies what BeyonCa stands for, as we set out to define the super-premium smart EV segment. The result of our team's work is the perfect combination of design, craftsmanship, comfort, sportiness, and an amazing experience."

"The 'smart' part is incredibly important in defining the super-premium EV space. Our philosophy is that technologies are here to serve a purpose, but should not be the purpose itself. Rather, we will consolidate and integrate advanced technologies, and shift from function-driven to scenario-driven methodology. BeyonCa will offer users meaningful products with integrated super-premium user experience where users will enjoy the real value of services in the car, around the car, and beyond the car."





Christian Klingler, Co-Founder of BeyonCa, said: "BeyonCa has a very clear idea, to define what it means to be a smart, super-premium car brand. We will enhance the characteristics of what makes something premium, including world-class quality. This quality is incredibly important to me throughout my career, and is both seen and felt, like when you first pick up a luxury bag or luggage. It can be achieved only by obsessing over every millimeter of what you are making. This philosophy permeates through BeyonCa, and it is combined with unbeatable world-class design."

BeyondCa GT Opus 1: Igniting excitement for car and technology lovers

The BeyonCa GT Opus 1 exemplifies the personality of a next generation super premium EV, designed by a team with decades of experience creating super premium and luxury cars.





Dirk van Braeckel, Chief Design Officer of BeyonCa, is an award-winning designer, with more than 40 years of automotive design experience, of which 20 were spent as chief designer. During his career, he has brought to the world the most iconic GT model in recent history.

Hans-Joachim Rothenpieler, CTO of BeyonCa, has decades of experience in the super premium car segment, and he has been involved in the development of dozens of iconic models in this space.

The company also spearheads the auto industry by appointing an in-house Chief Health Officer, Dr.Tim Guo. A cardiovascular specialist with over 27 years' experience at numerous international hospital groups, Dr. Guo will supervise a team of "cloud doctors" and study use cases to benefit future car users.

Eying global expansion

From day one, BeyonCa is committed to being a true global company. It now has global offices in five cities across three countries including three R&D offices in China, a design center in Munich, and a Singapore office which will become an R&D hub.

Future plans

BeyonCa is expected to roll out its first mass-produced car model in 2024.

Dongfeng Group is one of BeyonCa's strategic investment partners. The company also has funding from other international financial investors.

