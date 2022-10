Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE: GMNG) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 9,450,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.13 per common share for a period of three (3) years to consultants of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four-month hold period from the original date of grant.

About Gamelancer

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Media Corp. is a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned and operated TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat channels. Gamelancer works with brands such as Samsung, Belkin, RBC, Celsius, ABC and ESPN+, among others. The company produces and distributes content across its 29 owned-and-operated channels to over 33,000,000 followers & subscribers, generating over 1.8 billion monthly video views, a majority of the Gamelancer audience are located in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Dwyer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Email: ir@gamelancer.com;

Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 479-9547

Email: bill@gamelancer.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating, the filing of the Company's financial statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142439