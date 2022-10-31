EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Linde and SLB Collaborate on Carbon Capture and Sequestration



31.10.2022 / 13:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Linde and SLB Collaborate on Carbon Capture and Sequestration Woking, UK, October 31, 2022 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) and SLB (NYSE: SLB) announced today that they have entered into a strategic collaboration on carbon capture, utilization and sequestration (CCUS) projects to accelerate decarbonization solutions across industrial and energy sectors. The collaboration will combine decades of experience in carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) capture and sequestration; innovative technology portfolios; project development and execution expertise; and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) capabilities. CO 2 is found or produced in many industrial and energy applications. This collaboration will focus on hydrogen and ammonia production, where CO 2 is a by-product, and in natural gas processing. CCUS abates the emissions from these energy-intensive industries, creating new low-carbon energy sources and products. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates[i] that over 6Gt of CO 2 per year will need to be abated with CCUS in order to reach net zero by 2050. "CCUS is vital in creating the decarbonized energy systems our planet needs to balance energy demand with climate objectives," said Olivier Le Peuch, Chief Executive Officer, SLB. "We are excited about this collaboration with Linde to develop CCUS projects and support the growth of low-carbon energy products from conventional energy sources." "Carbon capture and storage will be a key lever for tackling global warming," said Sanjiv Lamba, Chief Executive Officer, Linde. "We are committed to helping customers decarbonize their operations in a cost-effective way. With SLB, we are able to offer technology-driven solutions - from execution of complex EPC projects through to ensuring reliable and safe long-term storage." Linde and SLB have been working on decarbonization opportunities for over a year already. Using their global footprint across multiple sectors and industries, the collaboration will expand customer reach and will focus on designing business and operating models that maximize value for all stakeholders. About Linde Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (€26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet. The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions. For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com About SLB SLB (NYSE: SLB) is a global technology company that drives energy innovation for a balanced planet. With a global footprint in more than 100 countries and employees representing almost twice as many nationalities, we work each day to decarbonize oil and gas and develop scalable new energy technologies to accelerate the energy transition. Find out more at slb.com.

Contacts: Investor Relations

Juan Pelaez, Linde

Phone: +1 203 837 2213

Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com

Media Relations

Anna Davies, Linde

Phone: +44 1483 244705

Email: anna.davies@linde.com

Investor Relations

Ndubuisi Maduemezia, SLB

Joy V. Domingo, SLB

Phone: +1 (713) 375-3535

Email: investor-relations@slb.com Media Relations

Moira Duff, SLB

Phone: +1 (713) 375-3407

Email: media@slb.com [i]IEA (2022), World Energy Outlook 2022 IEA, Parishttps://www.iea.org/reports/world-energy-outlook-2022

31.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

